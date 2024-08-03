National outlets rave about St. Louis Cardinals' deadline moves
Well, well, well. How the turntables...
John Mozeliak, back to his comfortable space as a buyer at the trade deadline, swindled opposing teams left and right this deadline. In just two days, John Mozeliak acquired a starting pitcher who could slot in as the team's number two, a right-handed outfielder to solve the team's woes against left-handed pitching, and a reliever who has a history of pitching quite well in high-leverage situations.
Trading Dylan Carlson, a player who was in desperate need of a change of scenery, for Shawn Armstrong, a reliever who had a 299 ERA+ -- that's not a typo -- in 52 innings last year and is striking out more than one batter per inning this year, was shrewd. Trading Tommy Edman, someone who hadn't logged a single inning all year with the major league team, for Erick Fedde, one of the best starters available, and Tommy Pham, a fiery outfielder who checks some boxes, was near masterful.
Via the trades for Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, and Shawn Armstrong, Mozeliak was able to fulfill the needs of the team. Now, with reinforcements on the roster, the team can keep an eye on the postseason. Fans on social media raved about John Mozeliak's deadline moves, and they weren't the only ones to praise the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations' moves.
National pundits spoke gloriously regarding the Cardinals' deadline moves. Writers from The Athletic (subscription required) listed the Cardinals in their "winners" category. The authors touted the fulfillment of two needs in the Edman trade, and the fact that Erick Fedde is also controllable next year for only $7.5 million was noteworthy. Dylan Carlson's trade was icing on the cake.
Will Leitch of MLB.com ranked the top seven winners of the trade deadline. He granted to top spot to the St. Louis Cardinals. Leitch wrote that Mozeliak filled all three holes on the roster this year without giving up any prospects in the minor league system.
John Mozeliak was able to improve this year's team without sacrificing the future during the trade deadline; the only prospect who was traded was Oliver Gonzalez, a player who had only logged time in the DSL. Every need of the team was met via trades as well. The fact that most national outlets list the Cardinals as one of the strongest winners lends credence to the positive reactions among fans.