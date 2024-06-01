3 Cardinals we should see in the All-Star Game
The St. Louis Cardinals sit at 27-27 after winning their three-game series over the Cincinnati Reds. Last season, Nolan Arenado was the only St. Louis representative for the All-Star game held in Seattle. Although the Cardinals showed modest improvement from their terrible 2023 season, there will be more than one member from St. Louis at the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington.
Here are three players who we hope will take a roster spot on the National League All-Star team next month, starting with a brand new starting pitcher who has been impressive in his limited time here.
Sonny Gray
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a no.1-starting pitcher, and free-agent Sonny Gray fit that mold. After a hamstring pull sidelined Gray in Spring Training, Gray debuted against the Philadelphia Phillies and pitched five shutout innings, albeit on a pitch count. Throughout the rest of April, Gray's performance was stellar enough to be voted one of, if not the best signings in all of Major League Baseball.
Among pitchers who pitched at least 50 innings, Gray is among the best in the National League. In particular, he has been one of the better strikeout pitchers. Gray ranks second in K/9, third in K%, and fourth in K/BB. In addition, Gray is seventh in the National League in WHIP and, more impressively, second in SIERA. It is no wonder why Gray has a record of seven wins and two losses so far in 2024.
Gray has significant competition for the National League All-Star Game. Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Zach Wheeler have two of the four highest Wins Above Replacement (WAR) statistics among National League starting pitchers. The other two are a resurgent Chris Sale in Atlanta and first-year Dodger Tyler Glasnow. If Gray can stay healthy and Marmol and the coaches let Gray keep pitching, look for Sonny Gray to get an All-Star nod.