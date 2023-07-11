10 players the Cardinals can target at the trade deadline to help them in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active at this trade deadline, and these 10 players could be intriguing targets for their 2024 team
By Josh Jacobs
This trade deadline is going to look a lot different for the St. Louis Cardinals. Although it's frustrating that they put themselves into this position in July, there is a real opportunity for the organization to set itself up for 2024 and beyond.
No, a full-on rebuild is not needed to fix this club. There are plenty of examples from the 2010s of teams who have retooled after disappointing years and put themselves into real contention. The Cardinals have the ability to do the same, and the trade deadline is the beginning of that.
If you were to ask me how you should view this trade deadline for the Cardinals, I'd call it "Phase 1" of an eight month retool between now and Spring Training next year. The Cardinals have an opportunity here to jump-start their offseason in the midst of a seller's market, shrewdly look for deals that may be more "buying" in nature, and then use August through October to gameplan for "Phase 2" in the offseason.
Many expect names like Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks to be moved for prospects or controllable big-league talent. Others, like Tyler O'Neill or Paul DeJong, have team control beyond 2023 but could be dealt at the deadline without a clear fit with the team beyond this year. And then there are young bats like Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, and Dylan Carlson who could be centerpieces for one of those "buyer" moves.
I honestly wouldn't even be shocked to see some prospects or other young big leaguers go if the right deal is there, such as Ivan Herrera, Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, Moises Gomez, Genesis Cabrera, or even Ryan Helsley. If there is a team who really likes them and is willing to give the Cardinals something they want, I could see a deal going down.
If I am St. Louis, I'm not just open to names that teams throw out to me, I'm also actively in pursuit of certain players who could fill needs for the club in 2024 and beyond. Young starting pitchers are the big target, but I could even see the club acquiring a center fielder that they like. Their infatuation with Tommy Edman out there this year tells me that they don't really love their other options for center field right now.