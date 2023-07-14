10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and second half of the season
The Cardinals have an eventful second half ahead of them that will define the 2024 season and beyond, here are my 10 predictions for how it will shake out
By Josh Jacobs
4. One of Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, or Nolan Gorman is traded for controllable starting pitching
The Cardinals have already stated that Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker are off the table, but they also have interest in acquiring a pitcher from Seattle (namely Logan Gilbert), and have other young arms on their mind. While they could acquire some arms through "selling moves", it'll likely take an aggressive move using one of these names to get a quality young arm.
My prediction is that one of these three names is traded to the Seattle Mariners in a deal for an arm like Gilbert, Bryan Woo, or Bryce Miller. The deal would likely have to revolve around Gorman or Edman.
I think there is an outside shot that Donovan could be the name moved, but as I stated in the last slide, I think the Cardinals see him breaking out and would rather part with one of these other names instead.
Losing any of their young bats would hurt, but it's necessary if the Cardinals want to make a splash for a young arm.