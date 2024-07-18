10 bold predictions for the Cardinals trade deadline and rest of the 2024 season
By Josh Jacobs
Bold Prediction #2 - Cardinals trade for an impact starting pitcher
Honestly, I could see the Cardinals' trade deadline going in multiple different directions, and I honestly think they could as well. Frankly, I'm not sure there are many teams in baseball who know what to expect over the next few weeks either.
Right now, there are a lot of teams who still need to figure out if they are buyers or sellers. What teams like the Rangers, Blue Jays, Cubs, Mets, Diamondbacks, Reds, Pirates, and Rays decide to do will heavily dictate how much action we see at this year's deadline. If a lot of those teams hold pat or turn into buyers, we may see very little movement across the board.
I'm predicting enough of those teams will decide to sell, and coupled with already-known sellers like the White Sox, Marlins, Angels, Rockies, and Athletics, we'll see enough players available for the Cardinals to go out and get "their guy" as well.
I'm not completely ruling out the idea of them adding a bullpen arm or right-handed bat, but I'm just going to predict that they go out and get an impact starting pitcher - and what I mean by that is someone who they can throw in a playoff series, not just a number five starter.
Some names that clearly fit the bill for me are Max Scherzer, Erick Fedde, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jon Gray. Other guys who could fit into that category as well but require a bit more "hope" would be Yusei Kikuchi, Jordan Montgomery, and Zach Eflin.
I'm predicting the Cardinals go out and get a player from that group (my official prediction being Max Scherzer) and have a much more promising rotation entering postseason action. I could see them settling for a number five starter type, but with the return of Steven Matz happening at some point (I think?), I'm not sure that profile of starter really does a whole lot for them.