Packed Opening Day in St. Louis was a big hit for Cardinals

When the right field wagon gate opens up releasing those magnificent Clydesdales, St. Louis Cardinal fans across the country know what awaits them. Pure joy, excitement and a feeling of a fresh start to the baseball season is upon us.

A parade of Red Jacket legends lead the the way for our young and hungry Redbirds to kick off the 2026 campaign. It's a local holiday for the faithful fans. With all due respect to the other 29 teams across MLB, you haven't been to an opener until you've witnessed a Cardinal Opening Day in person.

I will never understand why Commissioner Manfred does not mandate the birds on the bat in home whites to kick off the season every year at Busch Stadium. It is a true thing of beauty.

Play Ball!

After all the pomp and circumstance, it's time for baseball, baby. It doesn't matter if your at the ballpark or watching from your cozy couch, we are all here to judge in our own fandom ways.

First batter of the game and I'm already wondering if Oli had enough PFP (pitcher fielding practice) between Burly and Libby. Not a good start, boys. Liberatore was solid for the most part. But not #1 SP material yet. He allowed multiple runners in four of his five innings pitched but escaped damage until Jonathan Aranda deposited a solo blast in the fifth. He got the job done while tempting fate with seven hits, two walks, two strikeouts, and one earned run in his five innings.

No more waiting for JJ

JJ Wetherholt looked the part of being a big leaguer. Leading off in his first at-bat, he worked Rasmussen for seven pitches before flying out to CF. Then in the third inning, he drives an 0-2 outside fastball 425 feet into the batter's eye section of CF for his first hit and curtain call to the sold out stadium. He later added a sac fly to the track in right in the sixth inning and a backhand web gem, turn and throw in the eighth.

JJ should be the everyday leadoff hitter. no ifs, ands or buts, Oli. He is the real deal.

Lineup construction 101

There is not a lineup currently in the big leagues that should include Masyn Winn near the top, much less in the cleanup spot. None. Zero. Nada. The batting average does not warrant. Nor does the On-Base Percentage. He is an eight or nine hole guy until that OBP continuously sits above .340 at a minimum. Stop trying to make him something he is not ready to be. The double was nice to see. But one for five with four left on base does not work.

The Three Hit Club

Props to Alec Burleson, Victor Scott II, and Nathan Church for getting off on the right foot with three base knocks each this afternoon.

VS2's forced technical balk and pair of stolen bases brought back fond memories of the 80s run frenzied offense. I'm sure it brought a smile to Whitey's face while he was fishing up in heaven with Red.

Very glad to see Church get comfortable from the start with his three hits. Add on the HR robbery in the fifth, and I almost forgot about the front office not making room for Velazquez in the clean-up spot.

A Burly bomb to cap off that eight-run sixth inning was the exclamation point needed. 3-4 with a walk, two runs, two RBIs, and zero runners left on base. Flashes of old softball gods throwing that whole body into the mammoth shot. Just be yourself #41. That's all I need from you.

The Bounce Back Inning

What a sixth inning! The top half of that inning was everything the fanbase dreaded this offseason. Pure brutality from the bullpen. Three pitchers gave up six runs on seven hits, one walk, and zero strikeouts. The grandparents went home to watch Netflix, the kids decided it was time to do homework, and the dog skipped dinner to hide in his pen. Woof!

But the eight-run answer in the bottom half is what gives me hope. And what made the comeback were the hits by guys who need to produce. Winn, Gorman, Walker, Pages, and VS2 all contributed.

Quick Hits

JWalk threw lasers all day from right field. Riley O looked strong. Stanek does impersonations of Izzy and Franklin by making it interesting. Please stop that. Oli, it's okay to go lefty/lefty or righty/righty in the lineup to avoid Winn hitting clean up. Do NOT mess with Burly. Hey, we are above .500. Clap it out, boys.