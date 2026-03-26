JJ Wetherholt makes Opening Day worth the cost with first career blast

Baseball games have become increasingly tough on the wallet over the past several seasons, and even in a rebuild, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't immune to skyrocketing prices at Busch Stadium. The cheapest tickets to the highly anticipated Opening Day game were $49, but that didn't dissuade Cardinals fans from arriving en masse to Busch Stadium to cheer on their team and witness the pregame festivities.

Fans packed the ballpark not only to see the pregame celebrations in person, but also to view the major league debut of their top prospect, JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt has garnered significant hype since the Cardinals drafted him seventh overall in 2024, and in his second plate appearance on Opening Day, he gave the fans their money's worth.

Opening Day saw Wetherholt launch his first career home run.

First MLB hit ✅

First MLB home run ✅

First MLB curtain call ✅



Welcome to St. Louis, JJ Wetherholt!! pic.twitter.com/sj61G1I1bV — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 26, 2026

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol displayed his faith in Wetherholt by penciling the rookie into the leadoff spot for the Cardinals on Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays, which made for a bit of symbolism, as the Cardinals expect him to set the table for their next competitive era. After flying out to the center fielder in his first plate appearance, Wetherholt didn't miss in try No. 2 during the third inning, socking a pitch from Rays starter Drew Rasmussen that was high and a bit outside onto Freese's Landing in dead center field for a solo blast that provided the Cardinals with their first run of the year. Fans demanded a curtain call, and Wetherholt happily obliged.

Wetherholt was the first Cardinal to smack a home run for his first career hit since Lane Thomas in 2019, and although Thomas has gone on to have a respectable career, Cardinals fans are hoping for much more from Wetherholt, whom Baseball America ranked as the No. 3 prospect in baseball prior to the season.

Although it's only been one game, Wetherholt has already provided a jolt of excitement to fans and the 40 Cardinals legends in attendance and a glimpse into what could be in store for a fanbase that might not have much to hang its hats on this year.

If the Cardinals perform as poorly as many predict, Busch Stadium is unlikely to see anywhere near the capacity crowd that flooded into the gates on Opening Day, and as prices soar, the common fan may opt out of buying a ticket as the season slogs on. But for one glorious Opening Day, a full house was there to witness the coming-out party of the next potential franchise cornerstone.