One free agent pitcher who'd fit perfectly into the Cardinals rotation

The St. Louis Cardinals have seen some action this offseason, having traded away the trio of Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. But while there have been plenty of subtractions, there haven’t been too many additions, especially to the major league roster. Apart from signing pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek, the Cardinals haven’t done a whole lot to address their needs. Although St. Louis is likely to give young players/prospects a full runway at most positions, Chaim Bloom expressed interest in adding another right-handed bat and a veteran starting pitcher. Given the current market, this starter could be a solid option and likely one that wouldn’t break the bank.

Although he became a full-time starter just two seasons ago in 2024, Zack Littell has posted solid numbers in the role for multiple different teams. In two years as a starter, Littell has racked up 18 wins while posting two seasons below a 4.00 ERA. He’s also been incredibly durable, having made over 61 starts in those two seasons, pitching over 342 innings.

Low ERA and durability are nothing new for Littell, as he posted two seasons as a reliever with a sub-3.00 ERA, including the 2021 season, where he made 63 appearances. Littell has spent eight seasons in the big leagues across five different teams, most notably the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays, with brief stops in Minnesota, Boston and Cincinnati. Having made $5.72 million in 2025, Littell could likely be had on an affordable one-year deal.

While his Baseball Savant page may not wow you with amazing numbers, Littell is a savvy veteran who knows his stuff and his way through a lineup. But what is most impressive about Littell is his microscopic walk rate. In 2025, Littell ranked in 98th percentile, surrendering a walk just 4.2% of the time. His ability to generate swings outside of the zone is also impressive, as he finished last season with a 30.8% chase rate, ranking him in the 79th percentile.

If signed, Littell may not be the strongest starter on the Cardinals roster in 2025. That said, he will offer St. Louis quality and competitive innings without breaking the bank. Given the nature of their starting rotation at the moment, they could use another reliable arm, not to mention a player that could mentor St. Louis’ young starters.