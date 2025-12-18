Cardinals fans may be surprised to hear what remains on Chaim Bloom's shopping list

Chaim Bloom made it clear as he took over the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason that they were keeping their eyes fixed on the future, which meant trading away some of their best players and not being all that concerned with adding to their Major League roster this year.

Bloom had indicated that they would like to add at least one starting pitcher to their rotation, and so after acquiring Richard Fitts in the Sonny Gray trade and signing Dustin May this past week, I think many fans felt as though that would be the extent of the Cardinals' additions this offseason.

Well, according to Bloom, the Cardinals are still very much in the market for starting pitching, both via trade or through the free agent market.

Chaim Bloom still wants to add more starters to the Cardinals rotation for 2026

Brenden Schaeffer, who does a great job covering the Cardinals for KMOV and STL Sports Central, asked Bloom how he felt about the Cardinals' rotation depth after signing May, and if he anticipated more additions this offseason. Bloom was quick to confirm they are hoping to add more arms to the mix this offseason.

"Yeah, obviously, we are happy to be deeper now with Dustin on board, but we are still going to be on the lookout for more. When that happens, who it is, whether that happens via free agency, trade, I don't know. But we still want to make sure we are insulated for the season, and especially as we continue to hunt opportunities to add young talent to this core, that's not going to stop. We are going to keep doing that, and hopefully, there are opportunities that line up for us as we go through the offseason.

While we all can agree that the Cardinals could use more talent in their rotation for 2026, I think most fans, based on the messaging thus far, wouldn't have been shocked to see the Cardinals role into spring training with May, Fitts, Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and Kyle Leahy as their five man group, and allowing arms like Quinn Mathews, Ixan Henderson, Braden Davis, and Liam Doyle to push for opportunities as the year progresses.

With the kind of return the Cardinals are seeking for Donovan, it is very possible that they get an arm back that can slot into their rotation immediately. Even a Willson Contreras trade could potentially bring in that kind of arm. The Cardinals could also elect to swoop into free agency again and go for another upside play like Dustin May, or maybe chase some "certainty" with a guy who historically gives a lot of innings.

We'll see how that storyline unfolds, but for now, it does appear that the Cardinals are not done adding to their rotation.