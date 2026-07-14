Oddities plaguing Home Run Derby victory of Cardinals' Jordan Walker have conspiracy theorists running wild

The 2026 Home Run Derby was one for the ages, and that was doubly true for St. Louis Cardinals fans who saw their own Jordan Walker take home the annual crown over the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and claim the title as the only Cardinal ever to win a Home Run Derby. The derby thrust Walker into public consciousness and was the perfect event to showcase him to the baseball world.

Maybe it was a little too perfect.

Walker may have clobbered his way into the hearts of baseball fans around the country, but not everyone is taking the results of the Home Run Derby at face value. Many fans who watched the festivities flocked to social media during and after the derby to point out a few irregularities that, in many of their minds, aided Walker in his quest to clinch the championship.

The most obvious sign that something might be amiss occurred after the second round, when the screen flashed a logo declaring Walker as the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby champion. On its own, this would seem to be a careless mistake; surely someone had created a graphic for every contestant who had participated in the derby.

Earlier in the derby, Cardinals fans' eyes were locked on Junior Caminero, who was sitting at 12 home runs with one out remaining. One more blast would tie Walker and, depending on its distance, potentially weaken Walker's grasp on his progress to the semifinals.

But to the gratitude of the Cardinals faithful, Caminero's last swing sent the ball toward the left field pole, and it was ruled just a hair foul. Caminero's pitcher asked if the foul ball could be reviewed and was denied. The strange part, though, is that Netflix failed to show a replay of the ball's flight — an oddity for such a pivotal moment on a broadcast that had been providing close shots of home run balls all night.

So Netflix, you have a just down the line fair or foul ball that Caminero clearly thinks was fair on his last swing (where if he gets a HR he keeps swinging).



And you don't show a replay of it? — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 14, 2026

At the night's dramatic pinnacle, Walker needed to slam four consecutive home runs with the magenta ball that was only thrown when the batter was on his final swing, with the caveat being that if he homered on that swing, he would receive more swings until he failed to launch one out of the park. The magenta ball appeared to be notably difficult for hitters to track, as none of the eight contestants were able to hit one out until Kyle Schwarber managed to do so in the final round.

However, at least one of the balls that the pitcher tossed to Walker was a normal white baseball, not the seemingly stupefying magenta ball. Some fans surmised that had Walker been thrown the magenta ball, he wouldn't have fared as well and the championship would have gone to Schwarber.

Am I tripping? The last ball Jordan Walker hit out was all white, not a Megenta Ball. Hitters had problems all night squaring up the magenta ball due to the colors. Still a fantastic performance but how was this not checked?#HomeRunDerby #MagentaGate pic.twitter.com/tl8ymcXn7z — Mike The Baseball Guy (@BaseballGuyMike) July 14, 2026

Why would Major League Baseball favor the young Cardinals stud in the derby?

These three strange instances have left some fans in an outrage over the derby's results and crying that the fix was in all along for Walker to take home the hardware. The entire theory is balderdash, of course, but to play devil's advocate, we can hypothesize about why the league would want Walker to win it all.

Walker probably has the most feel-good baseball story of the participants when it comes to troubles he endured in his first few seasons. Cardinals fans are familiar with Walker's massive struggles in 2024 and 2025 and the strain they had on his mental health. Who wouldn't want someone who overcame those obstacles and is proving himself to be a breakout star to find success, especially in an event where monetary rewards are on the line?

Baseball is also attempting to market its young players. Many fans outside of Cardinals Nation weren't terribly familiar with the 24-year-old Walker prior to the derby, and this would be the perfect stage for the wider fanbase to see what it had been missing regarding tomorrow's superstars. Schwarber, meanwhile, was a known commodity and, at 33 years old, is likely winding down his career. Walker's victory could be seen as a passing of the torch to baseball's new generation.

But let's be clear here: MLB didn't rig this event. Disgruntled fans who knew nothing of Walker can weep all they want about the unfairness of what took place, but the fact is that Walker's swings were smooth, crisp and seemingly effortless, a far cry from the all-out hacks that many others took. The eccentricities of the derby this year were good for a chuckle, but when the smoke clears, everyone else will see what Cardinals fans have known all season: Walker is an outlier, and he'll be feasting on baseballs for years to come.