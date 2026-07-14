It's taken 41 years, but the St. Louis Cardinals finally have their first Home Run Derby champion in franchise history.

Jordan Walker's participation in the Home Run Derby marks the first player from the St. Louis Cardinals to be there since Albert Pujols participated in 2022. Walker will make more money in one night than he will all season due to his participation in the 2026 Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Walker, who has already slugged 22 home runs, is having a career year this year, his fourth in the league. After three straight years of negative-WAR production, Walker has already accumulated 3.8 bWAR. He leads all of baseball with 74 runs batted in, and his .294/.354/.532 first half slash line is one of the best the Cardinals have seen since 2022 with Paul Goldschmidt.

His participation in the Home Run Derby is the culmination of nearly a half decade of grueling work, and it finally paid off for the 24-year-old outfielder.

St. Louis Cardinals Jordan Walker more than doubles his 2026 salary with Home Run Derby victory.

Jordan Walker slugged 13 home runs in the first round, enough for him to make it to round two. In the second round, he needed just eight swings to beat Junior Caminero's five home runs. Walker then went up against the local favorite in Kyle Schwarber in the finals. He hit five straight home runs to defeat Schwarber.

"When I'm relaxed, I feel like I'm at my best," said Walker after beating Caminero in the semifinals.

Jordan Walker is set to make $799,000 this year in his final year before arbitration. Up to this point in his career, he's made $5,312,233 primarily due to a $2.9 million signing bonus when he was drafted. For most people, that's a hefty chunk of change. For a player who is one of the top outfielders in the National League this year, it's a small payday.

MLB released details on the $2.5 million prize pool for this year's Home Run Derby. The winner will receive $1 million, the runer-up will receive $500,000, the other six participants will receive $150,000 apiece, and $100,000 will be awarded to the player who hits the longest home run of the night.

For a guy making just under $800,000, every one of those figures was enticing.

Just by participating in the Derby, Walker is earning 18.7% of his salary this year. If he finishes as the runner-up, he gets 62.5% of his contract. If he wins it all, he'll get 125% of his 2026 salary in one night. By just hitting the longest home run of the night, he'll earn 12.5% of his salary.

Jordan Walker took a learning approach to the Derby, looking to soak it all in and learn from those around him.

Walker chose Kleininger Teran for his pitcher. Teran is a longtime bullpen catcher for the Cardinals, and he threw to Albert Pujols in 2022 during that year's Derby. Prior to the Derby, Teran revealed the plan with Walker: "But we know what to do. I know where to put the ball -- middle in."

There were worries surrounding Jordan Walker's swing coming out of the Derby, but his ridiculous results in the tournament should assuage any fears that fans may have. He is on a historic trajectory this year, and his performance in the Home Run Derby should set him up nicely for a strong second half.