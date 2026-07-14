Baseball writer makes out-of-the-box comparison to Jordan Walker's new relationship with Phillies fans

When Jordan Walker muscled 12 baseballs out of Citizens Bank Park in the 2026 Home Run Derby, St. Louis Cardinals fans watching at home couldn't have felt more elated. In Philadelphia, the reaction was decidedly different after one of their hometown heroes, Kyle Schwarber, went down in defeat at the hands of the Cardinals slugger. Jayson Stark, a writer for The Athletic, noted the comparison between Walker stunning a revered Philadelphia icon and former Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter outdueling the Phillies' Roy Halladay in the 2011 NLDS.

The Cardinals and the Phillies aren't known for a storied rivalry, but everyone is familiar with the reputation of Philadelphia sports fans, the ones who famously chucked snowballs at Santa Claus. Just as Carpenter had to tune out a raucous Phillies fanbase in a winner-take-all Game 5 to outduel a future Hall of Fame pitcher, Walker needed to muster every ounce of willpower to ignore the jeers that rocked the ballpark on Monday night.

The main difference between the two stems from Carpenter's and Walker's level of experience in the face of adversity. Carpenter was a veteran of 14 major league seasons by that point, and he had long ago overcome the pressure of being a first-round pick who had never quite put everything together with the Toronto Blue Jays. Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan had worked his magic with Carpenter to mold him into a front-line starter, and the grizzled veteran knew what it took to succeed in the roughest environments.

Walker, though, is still a fresh-faced 24-year-old who was coming off of two dreadful seasons that had Cardinals fans openly wondering about whether he would still have a starting job with the team by the second half of the season. Walker has made no secret of the mental hurdles he had to jump through in those years, and just as Carpenter credited Duncan for getting his career back on track, Walker has given his props to Cardinals assistant hitting coach Casey Chenoweth for unlocking his vast potential.

Walker now looks like he can take on the toughest tasks with the Cardinals

When the final round of the Home Run Derby began, there was a real question on whether Walker had since developed the toughness required to conquer the challenges he faced that night in Philadelphia, but he quieted all doubters with his performance and ability to remain calm under the brightest lights he's encountered so far in his career. Never mind that the Home Run Derby counts for nothing — Walker was a villain for the first time in the major leagues, and he rose to the occasion.

Walker will now face another test: Not only is he likely the face of the Cardinals, but he has now introduced himself to the wider baseball fanbase. If he continues to rake in the following seasons, he will receive starting nods to the All-Star game and more accolades to come, and those around baseball will scrutinize him intensely. But given the obstacles he's already overcome, the evidence points to him adjusting to these new challenges with aplomb.

When Stark compared Walker to a Cardinals icon, a fan's mind would likely conjure up Albert Pujols, Mark McGwire or another basher of your choice. But when it comes to developing a reputation as a nemesis to one of the most outspoken fanbases in American sports, Carpenter and Walker appear to be two peas in a very selective pod.