The newest Cardinals star could become the long-awaited face of St. Louis sports

Sports are sacred and fandom is rabid within St. Louis and the vicinity, but allow me to pose a question: Who do you think was the last athlete who dominated the St. Louis sports scene? Baseball fans might point to Albert Pujols or, after Pujols left for the Los Angeles Angels, Yadier Molina. I'm not as well versed in the St. Louis Blues as I am in the St. Louis Cardinals, but those with a hockey bend could probably make a case for Vladimir Tarasenko. But those players have all retired or moved on, and there has since been a noticeable vacancy in athletic idols for sports fans around the Gateway City.

In this current desolate period, the Blues' Robert Thomas might be floated out as a suggestion for the most notable local athlete. Some could point to Roman Burki, St. Louis City SC's starting goalkeeper. I've even heard someone semi-seriously mention former St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron. The point is, St. Louis fans have been searching every nook and cranny for the next superstar to brandish a uniform representing their fair city.

At long last, they may have found it.

Jordan Walker looks primed to be St. Louis' next sports icon.

The Cardinals long punched far above their weight in terms of stadium attendance, the Blues maintain strong fan turnout, St. Louis City SC has a rocking atmosphere and even the Battlehawks accrue by far the most fans of any team in the UFL. But as the Cardinals rebuild their once-proud franchise, there has been a drastic decline in interest around the local baseball squad. However, if Walker's torrid production continues, the Cardinals thumper could soon reverse that troubling trend.

Writers on Redbird Rants and other Cardinals sites have penned articles left and right about Walker's breakout that fans may be witnessing in his fourth season in the major leagues, and even the national media is beginning to take notice. Walker's swing is among the most ideal in the league, and his Baseball Savant page is coated in dark red. (That's good.) He leads the major leagues with eight home runs as of April 13, and he may finally be delivering on his immense upside.

Walker could push Masyn Winn out of the picture as St. Louis' top sports representative.

Before Walker burst into national consciousness and the hearts of fans, the Cardinals looked to be clamoring for Winn, their exciting young shortstop, to be the face of the team. Winn plays with flair and intensity, and he's one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. But at the plate, where position players generally receive the most scrutiny, Winn doesn't fit the superstar mold: He hit .253 with a .673 OPS in 2025. Because he wasn't quite up to snuff in the flashiest category, Winn holding down the fort as the main St. Louis sports figure may have been a tough sell.

Walker, however, has all the tools. He can obviously hit, he has a rocket arm in the outfield and, perhaps surprisingly, he has elite speed. The only factor that could hold Walker back from being St. Louis' most iconic athlete aside from poor play is his willingness to accept the role. Walker is a quiet, humble fellow, and he might be reluctant to be thrust into the spotlight and represent St. Louis. He doesn't have Winn's bombastic personality, but if he accepts his budding popularity, his affable demeanor and humility should provide their own qualities that St. Louis will come to love.

St. Louis is about to engulf Walker with an outpouring of adoration as the sports savior it's been longing for. The only question is, will he embrace the city in return?