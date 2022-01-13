Nolan Arenado is open to a huge position change to help the Cardinals trade him

I didn't have Nolan Arenado changing positions on my bingo card this offseason!

The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman is reportedly open to a position change in order to facilitate a trade this offseason, according to a new report from The Athletic's Katie Woo (subscription required). Woo reported that Arenado is open to a full position change, or at least is open to playing third base less frequently, to help a team looking to acquire him fit him onto their roster more easily.

While Arenado's defense hasn't been the same over the last two years, he's still seen around the game as a valuable defender at third base and was a Gold Glove finalist again this year. Lately, the real concern with Arenado has been his decline in offensive production, but Arenado's willingness to move off of third base shows that he is serious about making things work with a new contender.

This news should help the Cardinals out a ton in terms of finding the best possible trade partner. New teams may enter the mix for Arenado knowing they are able to move him around if needed. Woo did say a few teams have shown interest so far, and "there is a growing sense throughout the industry that Arenado will be on the move".

I do find it interesting that this report is coming out the same week that the Boston Red Sox were reportedly looking to move Rafael Devers off of third base to make room for Arenado or Alex Bregman. Thomas Gauvain put out three potential trades the Cardinals could make with the Red Sox, as their interest in Arenado seems to be one of the strongest in the industry at this moment.

While Boston appears to be one of the major players for Arenado right now, the market for him should heat up as movement starts to happen in free agency. Teams looking at Bregman and Willy Adames are expected to pivot their interest to Arenado if they are unable to sign either of them, and the markets for Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and others will have an impact on Arenado as well.

It is notable that absent from Woo's report, and according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, that Arenado has yet to "ask" for a trade from the Cardinals. We heard earlier this offseason from John Mozeliak that one of their veterans with a no-trade clause was "open" to a move. All of this seems to point to Arenado preferring a trade out of St. Louis this offseason but is not at a place yet where he will force one to happen.

It does seem like it's in the best interest of both Arenado and the Cardinals that they find a trade this offseason. Arenado opted back into his contract with the Cardinals two offseasons ago in order to compete for championships, and the Cardinals are now even farther away from that being their reality.

For the Cardinals, moving a portion of Arenado's money off their books would be helpful for their reset, but in terms of their long-term future on the field, it is far more likely that the young bats on their roster who need playing time will be around for their next competitive window, and Arenado may continue to decline by then.

I expect Arenado to be moved this offseason, and it now seems like there may be more options on the table.