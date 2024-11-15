Two free agents that will impact the Cardinals' trade market for Nolan Arenado

The offseason rumor mill is churning already, and the St. Louis Cardinals are listed by most experts as a team who will be sellers of sorts this winter. Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, Erick Fedde, and Nolan Arenado appear to be the team's four biggest trade chips who could be shipped out this offseason.

Arenado has been one of the best defenders in the game since coming onto the scene in 2013. He was an exceptional power hitter in his prime, but those numbers have dipped in recent years. Arenado, who will turn 34 in April, is clearly in a decline, but he still holds great value to many teams as an everyday third baseman who is still an average hitter with plus defense.

The list of teams interested in Nolan Arenado's services for 2025 is not very short at the moment. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros could all use his services at the hot corner. These teams have the payroll room to afford Arenado, and they could potentially have a need at third base.

The trade market for Nolan Arenado will be stalled until two free agents sign this offseason.

There are two infielders who are free agents who could put a trade for Nolan Arenado on hold. Jim Bowden of The Athletic writes in one of his recent pieces that "perhaps a team that loses out on (Alex) Bregman and Willy Adames in free agency might take a chance on Arenado for the right trade and contract price."

Bowden makes a good point here. Both Bregman and Adames are projected to receive more in free agency than Arenado, but they're also younger and could be signed for more than three years, which is the remaining length in Nado's contract. Bleacher Report predicts Adames to sign a seven-year, $180 million contract. Bregman has a predicted five-year, $130 million contract with a $26 million club option in 2030.

Teams who don't want to commit that much money or time to those free agents could be interested in Nolan Arenado via trade. It's a toss-up each offseason whether free agents will sign first or if players will be traded first. Whatever team is left without Bregman or Adames could be interested in trading for Nolan Arenado.

While both Arenado and the Cardinals may have interest in a trade this offseason, both parties may have to wait for the free-agent market to materialize before finding a willing partner. If Bregman returns to the Astros and Willy Adames signs with one of the Yankees, Dodgers, or Phillies, then Arenado has a clear fit on one of the remaining teams.

Each of those organizations has plenty to offer the Cardinals in a return via trade. Whether the Cardinals are looking to bolster the farm system or find a major-league contributor, they can find either in a trade with one of the teams listed.