Nolan Arenado has high praise for rising St. Louis Cardinals prospect

Good news for St. Louis Cardinals fans: Nolan Arenado is almost ready to get back on the field. The former All-Star third baseman said he’s planning to start a rehab assignment next week, most likely in Springfield. If everything goes smoothly, he could rejoin the big-league club a week from Monday when the Reds come to Busch Stadium for the final homestand of the season.

That’s the headline, but Arenado also gave fans a little bonus excitement. While working his way back, he’s been around some of the younger guys at the complex — and one name jumped out to him: Rainiel Rodriguez.

The potential of Rodriguez

Rodriguez was recently called up to High-A ball in Peoria, and for good reason. He made an instant impact in his debut, recording three hits. His recent totals of 356 PA and a slash of.280/.407/.567, 21 2B, and 20 HR make him an intriguing prospect to watch in the Cardinals' farm system.

Touted as the 'best hitter at 18' some have ever seen' by Baseball America, Rodriguez has earned praise from the potential returnee, Arenado himself.

"Hitting balls oppo at 109? That’s a good-looking player," via Jeff Jones. In just 221 at-bats in Single-A, Rodriguez makes the mark of the type of player Arenado describes, 13 HR and a .877 OPS as of Sep. 4, which means a promotion is a rather simplistic decision for a rising prospect.

So not only are the Cardinals close to getting their cornerstone third baseman back, but they have another name for fans to keep an eye on in the system.