Cardinals News: Willson Contreras' suspension softened, Nolan Arenado return update

Coming into the 2025 season, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado were the veteran anchors to the St. Louis Cardinals' position player group after the former decided not to explore trades and the latter declined to waive his no-trade clause to the one team that decided to trade for him. Both are now out of action for the reCardinals and set to return sooner rather than later.

Today, Willson Contreras officially began serving his suspension handed down by Major League Baseball. Originally, Contreras was handed a six-game suspension, but he appealed the decision and has been continuing to play since then. The suspension is now just four games.

On Monday, August 25th, Contreras was ejected from the Cardinals' contest after arguing with home plate umpire Derek Thomas. Although Thomas clearly overreacted and made a poor decision, throwing Contreras out of the game, the way Contreras charged Thomas and had to be held back by multiple members of the Cardinals was a poor look. But the real nail in the coffin for a suspension coming was when Contreras threw his bat back into the field of play, inadvertently hitting Cardinals' hitting coach Brant Brown.

While Contreras does see a minor win here by reducing the suspension by two games, he still has to miss the next four Cardinals' contests. Catcher Yohel Pozo was activated from the injured list and will replace Contreras on the active roster for the time being.

Nolan Arenado set to begin rehab assignment, rejoin Cardinals for final few weeks of season

Arenado, on the other hand, has been out of action since the trade deadline due to a shoulder issue that has been plaguing him for some time. But now it sounds like he'll be back with the club here soon.

Assuming things go well this weekend for Arenado, he is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield next week, either on Tuesday or Wednesday, and then be back with the Major League team for their next homestand next week.

Many, including myself, speculated when Arenado hit the injured list in August that he would not return to the club this season. It does seem like he will finish the year with the big league club, but I still strongly believe that this will be his final games as a member of the Cardinals.