The Cardinals appear stuck with Nolan Arenado for 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals' latest offseason felt like a reality show centered on Nolan Arenado. With the twists and turns of whether the Cardinals would trade the future Hall of Fame third baseman and the drama unfolding about which teams he would accept a trade to and which ones were interested, the stage appeared set for a dynamic payoff either before the season or at the trade deadline. Instead, the show looks to have ended with an unsatisfying thud.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Cardinals are planning to keep Nolan Arenado with the team beyond the deadline.

Arenado's trade value has cratered this season, as he currently holds a career-worst slash line of .244/.302/.386. While still an excellent defender at the hot corner, Arenado has not shown that his bat can hold up to the demands of that position anymore.

Fans can't fault the Cardinals for a lack of trying to deal Arenado in the offseason. Many outlets reported that deals was in place with the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels, but Arenado rejected the trades to both destinations. There were also rumors that the Boston Red Sox were interested in Arenado's services, but that has not come to fruition.

Some fans never believed Arenado would be dealt at the trade deadline, but the reason for it couldn't be further from most people's expectations. The Cardinals started 2025 as one of the biggest surprises in baseball, and Arenado appeared rejuvenated from an enthusiasm standpoint, displaying fire and energy on the field that he had been lacking over the past couple of seasons. He claimed early in the year that the Cardinals had "different vibes," and it seemed that if the Cardinals wanted to deal him at the deadline, Arenado would have continued to nix their efforts.

Now the shoe is on the other foot. With no teams showing interest in Arenado and the Cardinals sputtering as the second half of the season unfolds, Arenado may be regretting his decisions to spurn the Cardinals' trades, particularly the one to the Astros, who are performing better than many expected them to this season.

The Cardinals are now stuck with the quickly fading Arenado for at least the remainder of 2025, and potentially longer, with his contract not expiring until the end of 2027. Even if the Cardinals pledge to eat a large portion of Arenado's remaining salary in a trade, it may be for naught, as teams' silence regarding acquiring the former slugger as we approach the deadline is deafening.

Perhaps Arenado can turn things around in the second half and drum up a bit of interest around the league for next season, but it's not a scenario that should leave Cardinals fans holding their breath. Arenado has been a class act during his time in St. Louis, but his rapid descent and his choice to remain a Cardinal while his value has gone down the tubes have hindered the organization's future as it attempts to retool.