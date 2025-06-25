Nolan Arenado has been the subject of much speculation since the offseason, when the St. Louis Cardinals' top brass made the Platinum Glove award-winning, MVP-caliber, multi-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner the subject of trade rumors.

John Mozeliak's top priority last offseason was to trade Arenado and move the team's shift toward youth in the organization. Arenado nixed those plans, as he must approve any Cardinals trade.

In this situation, Mozeliak and the Cardinals could not trade someone who didn't want to go. Arenado prioritized familiarity and comfort for his family when considering any trade. The ease and familiarity are what kept him with the Cardinals.

If he wanted to go, Arenado would have made it happen. For goodness' sake, he made that initial move from the Colorado Rockies to the Cardinals happen. He wants to be a Cardinal, and it appears this is still the case.

The odds that Nolan Arenado accepts a trade away from the Cardinals at the deadline are low

In an ESPN.com post today from Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Arenado was listed in their "Ranking MLB's top 50 trade deadline candidates" post. Arenado was 21 on their list.



"Arenado is around a career best in strikeout rate, and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause.



Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan" ESPN.com

Not exactly a glowing review of Arenado, to be certain. The pair believes he fits well for the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, or the Seattle Mariners. They suggested a move for him was at 30 percent.

None of these are a great fit for Arenado. It isn't easy to imagine him leaving the Cardinals. He is slashing .251/.313/.405 with an OPS+ of 99. He has 10 home runs - including 315 for his career. He has 11 doubles, one triple, 37 runs scored, 39 RBIs, and one stolen base over 73 games this season.

These numbers show that he is contributing offensively. He is still a top-tier defender. He has four defensive runs saved this season and three outs above average.

The most significant difference, however, is how he interacts with his teammates. This season has been a complete change. He is actively talking baseball with his coaches and younger teammates. He looks happy in the dugout and on the field.

The whole team, from players to coaching staff, has had a massive change in vibes this season. The team is in sync. After the past two seasons, it is great to see.

The Cardinals are 43-36 as of Tuesday. They are tied with the Brewers, sitting 3.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals and Cubs are playing this week in St. Louis. With a few changes to the team, this club has a lot of potential.

With Arenado leading this club alongside Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan, why throw off the whole vibe of this team? Arenado leaving would be a huge blow to this young team that looks to him for guidance. Why even do that to this team? Why would he even do this to himself?

Arenado is still a St. Louis Cardinal. As he should be.