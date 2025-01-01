New Year's Resolutions for various St. Louis Cardinals

It's resolution time!

For some people, going to the gym is the adjustment they're wanting to make. For others, it could be a focus on mental health. Regardless of someone's resolution, the new year presents an opportunity for change and adaptation.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, several players could benefit from resolutions of their own. The organization is eyeing success in 2025 while also building up the prospect ranks and giving young players a fighting chance. That doesn't mean changes in the upper levels of the organization can't be made.

Sonny Gray's resolution should be to limit home runs more in 2025

The 2023 American League Cy Young runner-up allowed only eight home runs in 2023. Last year with the Cardinals, 21 home runs were off of him. That raised his ERA from 2.79 to 3.84 in just a year's time.

Sonny Gray's resolution for 2025 should be to cut back on home runs. Even if he kept it in the mid-teens, that would make a huge difference in his ERA. Busch Stadium is notorious for keeping long balls in the yard, so that will still be a benefit for him in the new year.

Bill DeWitt Jr. should resolve to spend more money

Three of the organization's goals this offseason were to rebuild a skeleton coaching staff, give young players a chance to thrive, and cut payroll significantly. Already, the contracts of Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew Kittredge, Keynan Middleton, and Matt Carpenter are off the books. Those moves have saved the Cardinals tens of millions of dollars in salary. However, it's been reported that the organization aims to save more money via trades of Nolan Arenado, Erick Fedde, or Steven Matz.

Bill DeWitt Jr. should rethink that strategy. Ownership has more clarity with their TV deal, and the recent passing of sports gambling in Missouri should give the team more income. If DeWitt Jr. wants to field a competitive team, he should consider spending money in 2025.

Masyn Winn needs to steal more bases in 2025

Masyn Winn's rookie season exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic fans. He finished the year with a .267/.314/.416 slash line with 15 home runs for a 103 wRC+, he was in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year Award in a tough class, and he was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at shortstop.

Where Winn was lacking last year was in his stolen base count. He stole 11 bags in 150 games, a career low for him in a single season since being drafted. He stole 28 bags in 2022 and 19 in 2023. If he can surpass 20 stolen bases next year, that would take his game to another level.

Health should be a resolution for Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar in 2025

Don't we all feel this way at the beginning of a new year?

For Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar, two players who will be focal points of the offense next year, remaining healthy and on the field should be a priority. Contreras has played a total of 209 games across two seasons, and Nootbaar has yet to exceed 117 games in a season. If both players could surpass the 130-game mark in 2025 while being as productive as they've been of late, that bodes well for the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup.

Nolan Gorman should aim to strike out around 30% of the time

You take the good with the bad in any given year. For Nolan Gorman, the good would be his ability to destroy baseballs. The bad, however, is his penchant for striking out. Gorman's K rate ballooned to 37.6% last year to go along with 19 home runs. The year prior, he struck out 31.9% with 27 home runs.

If Gorman can get his strikeout rate down to 30%, which feels ambitious, then he could be a real threat in the lineup. In order for this to happen, Gorman has to work on identifying high fastballs and breaking balls down and away better than he has of late.

Oliver Marmol should resolve to lead his team to a division title

It's been two seasons of disappointment and mediocrity that have led fans to be just about done with manager Oliver Marmol. Marmol's inaugural season featured a division crown, his sophmore year at the helm was a disaster, and 2024 was apathetic and mediocre.

If Marmol aims to get back into the good graces of the fanbase (and new management), he should try his absolute hardest to get the Cardinals back to a division title in 2025. It will be hard due to roster constraints imposed by ownership, but anything is possible in a 162-game season.

John Mozeliak should use 2025 to set up his successor for success in 2026

John Mozeliak's swan song should include giving Chaim Bloom everything he needs to bring the St. Louis Cardinals back to the top of the league. This could be high-level prospects. Perhaps it includes more hires in the front office and coaching ranks.

Whatever Chaim Bloom needs to succeed in his five years as president of baseball operations should be started by John Mozeliak in 2025.