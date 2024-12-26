Willson Contreras is the Cardinals' new anchor in the lineup

For the past four years, fans of the St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed watching players like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and even Albert Pujols for a spell carry the weight of the offense. Supplementary players like Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, Yadier Molina, and Harrison Bader played their part, but Goldy and Nado were the fulcrums of the lineup.

With both players likely off the roster in 2025, a new player must emerge to carry the team.

That man will be Willson Contreras.

Contreras has not only committed to staying with the Cardinals through their "reset," but he has also agreed to transition to first base, a move that demonstrates his dedication to the team. His willingness to adapt and remain a stabilizing presence during this transitional period speaks volumes about his character and leadership.

Contreras will be both a key voice in the locker room and a critical bat in the heart of the lineup next year.

It's likely that Contreras will hold down the third spot in the batting order regardless of who's pitching against him next year. He'll probably have players like Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar, and Brendan Donovan ahead of him, all hitters who get on base at high clips. There will be every opportunity for Willson to drive in runners ahead of him and rack up the RBIs next year.

The hope among Willson, manager Oliver Marmol, and the organization is that moving to first base next year will help the three-time All-Star stay healthy and be a contributor on a regular basis. Last year, Contreras played only 84 games as a result of a forearm injury and a fractured middle finger.

In only 84 games last year, Contreras slashed .262/.280/.468 with 15 home runs and a 140 wRC+. Mind you he played just over half of a season. Among catchers with at least 350 plate appearances, Contreras ranked first in wRC+, first in wOBA, and third in BABIP.

Between 2021 through 2023, Paul Goldschmidt led the Cardinals with a 144 wRC+ followed by Nolan Arenado who had a 122 wRC+. Now that both of these cornerstones are gone, a new offensive leader will have to rise to the occasion. While it won’t be easy for Contreras to carry the offense in 2025, he’ll (need to become the team’s fulcrum without the benefit of a clear second fiddle.

Brendan Donovan, a player who boasts a 119 wRC+ over the last four seasons, has a chance to be the Robin to Contreras's Batman. However, Donovan isn't known for a lot of thump or offensive potency.

The Cardinals will be leaning heavily on young, unproven players in 2025. A stabilizing force will be necessary in the heart of the lineup. Contreras has proven himself more than capable of carrying a team's offense, and he'll have to be just that type of player in 2025 for the Cardinals as they give their young players a full run.

2025 will be a year in which the Cardinals have several slightly above-average players, but there won't be anyone outside of Willson Contreras who will be utterly dominant offensively. He will have to be the player around whom the offense goes, and that will be a weight that will be tough to shoulder for the team's new first baseman. Will he be up to the task? Only time will tell.