Will John Mozeliak's presence with Cardinals in 2025 get in the way of Chaim Bloom?

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Chaim Bloom as their next president of baseball operations following the 2025 season, but the decision to have John Mozeliak remain in that position for the next year has left both fans and media wondering how much influence Bloom will have this next year on decision making.

Tom Ackerman of KMOX asked Mozeliak more about that dynamic during "Sports on Sunday Morning". Mozeliak once again confirmed that he would be overseeing the entirety of baseball operations while Bloom focuses on player development, but whenever decisions are made that will impact the club beyond next season, Bloom will certainly have the opportunity to speak about those decisions.

I had the great Bernie Miklasz on the Dealin' the Cards podcast this week, and Miklasz shared with me that per some of his own sources that are close to the situation in St. Louis, Bloom actually wanted the transition of power to happen the way it is now, giving him the ability to focus on player development and the huge task that is before taking over the whole operation. I had actually speculated that was the case last week, so it's cool to see that has real validity to it.

You can check out the full conversation below. As always, Miklasz was a blast to talk Cardinal baseball with and he had a ton of great insight about the situation.

If Bloom wanted things to be this way, and he is going to be starting a five-year contract as the president of baseball operations after the 2025 season, then it only makes sense that Mozeliak will be conferring with Bloom on anything that Bloom wants to give input on, especially things that will impact the club beyond this year. Bloom has the freedom next year to focus as much time and energy as he needs to on revamping player development, but it is easy to see how Bloom will be able to influence any of the major baseball operations decisions if he so chooses to.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing I've heard about Bloom's impact thus far and how his voice has been received by Cardinals ownership came from the end of that conversation with Miklasz. He shared about how when Bloom made his presentation to ownership and Mozeliak, it was "unsparingly candid and truthful" about how bad things were and it was the most thorough presentation they've ever heard. Milkasz also heard that soon after that presentation, Bill DeWitt Jr. came to Bloom and told him that he'd give him "whatever he needs" to make the changes he recommended.

While Cardinals fans are right to be cynical about the front office and ownership based on how recent years have gone, if those things are true of Bloom and if ownership is really that fired up about his leadership, I have to believe that Bloom is going to have both the confidence to speak up and the authority to influence decisions when he feels strongly about something.

Mozeliak may be president of baseball operations for one more year, but make no mistake about it, Bloom is both the present and the future of this organization. Both DeWitt Jr. and Mozeliak brought Bloom in for that very reason, and I do not see why Bloom would be ignored or undermined in his effort to get the organization back on top.