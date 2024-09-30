Cardinals announce Chaim Bloom as Mozeliak's successor, more changes as well

The St. Louis Cardinals held their end-of-season press conference this afternoon with the purpose of addressing the media and fanbase regarding the changes they are making to the organization.

While I am sure there will be a wide range of reactions to what they shared, I wanted to share the notes I jotted down during the press conference of what they laid out to the fanbase. In the coming days, others on the site and I will provide plenty of reactions and takes on how we interpreted this news, but for now, let's take a look at what was shared today.

Main takeaways from the Cardinals' end of season press conference

Bill DeWitt Jr. began the press conference by stating they were making a major announcement regarding their baseball operations.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol will remain in their roles for the 2025 season.

Chaim Bloom will oversee a "reset" of their player development, beginning immediately and continuing for years to come. He will succeed John Mozeliak as the president of baseball operations following the 2025 season.

The Cardinals are breaking ground on the Jupiter Complex following Spring Training in 2025.

Michael Girsch has moved into vice president of "special projects".

John Mozeliak focused on the word "change". He said their plan is not an excuse or a band-aid solution.

Chaim Bloom was thankful for the opportunity to join the organization and spent time focusing on how the bar for excellence in baseball is as high as it has ever been, and they must get back to being an organization that sets the bar. He also acknowledged that if you are not on top of your game in this business, you will fall behind.

Bloom acknowledged how extensive the changes needed were, and that ownership gave the green light to make those changes.

When DeWitt was asked why they did not elevate Bloom immediately, he made it clear they wanted him to focus on the player development side in 2025 with how pressing that need is before stepping into overseeing everything that is going on. Bloom will have input on Mozeliak's decisions this year.

When Mozeliak was asked why he decided to stay in his role, he talked about how he was a strong advocate for Bloom last offseason, and the transition plan will set up Bloom and the Cardinals well for success long-term.

Mozeliak does expect major league payroll to go down. DeWitt III addressed the revenue concerns, stating that attendance was not what they had hoped for, but the real challenge was related to the local media situation. They are looking into how to bring streaming to fans.

When DeWitt Jr. was asked about how player development has been a concern for years, he disagreed that it had been an issue for years, but he acknowledged how Bloom was right in their need to catch up.

When the DeWitt's were asked what message the fans sent with attendance and how they were going to sell fans on returning in 2025, DeWitt III said they are "working on their gameplan", highlighting the game day experience and the core of young players. He also stated how they have not done something like this during their time there, and so they have to figure out how to market this. They are hopeful about their ability to reach fans.

When pressed by Derrick Goold about the baseball side and the baseball product, DeWitt Jr. talked about how they won 83 games but they fell out of the race. He believed it was an exciting team to watch and follow with more young talent coming. He also talked about how "change can be good".

Bloom highlighted the energy he felt from the entire organization for innovation and embracing change.

The biggest takeaway has to be Bloom taking over as the new president of baseball operations, confirming what has long been suspected since he came on as an advisor last offseason.

Stay tuned to the site for more reactions to the big news related to the Cardinals over the coming days and throughout the offseason.