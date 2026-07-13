MLB is either trolling Cardinals fans or teasing a JJ Wetherholt All-Star nod

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up the unofficial first half of the 2026 season surpassing all expectations. Beyond being in postseason contention, the Cardinals have 3 players and Oli Marmol representing the team in the All-Star Game. Missing from those honors is standout rookie JJ Wetherholt, but MLB might be showing their next move.

MLB has been preparing for the Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia and had to get things ready well in advance of the festivities. A week before the announcement, MLB's preparation for the game teased Jordan Walker's inclusion to the roster and the same may be happening for Wetherholt. According to STL Sports Central's Joe Roderick, there is a JJ Wetherholt display in Philly.

JJ Wetherholt being showcased at the All Star Village here in Philadelphia #stlcards@STLSprtsCntrl pic.twitter.com/4EypCpG02X — Joe Roderick (@JoeRoderick) July 12, 2026

Cardinals JJ Wetherholt is on display for all baseball fans to see

The recently extended Wetherholt has been putting together an impressive campaign for any player, let alone a rookie who was drafted just two years ago. Now the frontrunner for the National League's Rookie of the Year award, he is also showcasing stellar defense at second base and more power than anyone expected. Despite all that, he was overlooked first by fans and then by MLB when the All-Star rosters were announced. The snub has not impacted the Cardinals or Wetherholt, but fans are upset he will not be in the game... or will he?

The week of festivities kicked off with Chaim Bloom and his team crushing the draft. The fun continues with Jordan Walker participating in the Home Run Derby before he, Marmol, Riley O'Brien, and Ivan Herrera represent St. Louis in Tuesday's game. With some last-second luck, Wetherholt may need to adjust his travel plans.

It is unfortunate that the rookie even needs to rely on luck to head to Citizens Bank Ballpark. His debut season has resulted in the 23-year-old hitting leadoff for the Cardinals and is a massive reason for the team's success. On the year, he is hitting .259 with 13 homers and nine stolen bases while adjusting to big league pitchers and a new position. Voters were not impressed, however.

Wetherholt was quickly removed from the All-Star starting lineup conversation when he failed to reach the second round of fan voting. When the fans had their say, it ended up being Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies who got the starting nod. Cardinals fans were hopeful to see him added as a reserve, but the Giants' Luis Arraez and the Marlins' Otto Lopez were deserving middle infield bench players.

If the display means anything, a late announcement giving the Cardinals their fifth All-Star would be a fitting end to the first half for the overachieving squad. Even if JJ Wetherholt does not get added to the game, watching Jordan Walker's rise to stardom and the other Cardinals' All-Stars will make the festivities worth the watch.