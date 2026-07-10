Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star withdrawal delivers long-overdue honor to Cardinals star

While it's a shame to have an All-Star Game and not have Shohei Ohtani playing in it, St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter and catcher Ivan Herrera will now get his first career All-Star nod as Ohtani's injury replacement.

Ivan Herrera is expected to be named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for Shohei Ohtani. Congrats, Ivan! pic.twitter.com/YXoWdbIOIq — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) July 10, 2026

Ohtani is set to miss this year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia due to knee irritation, clearing the way for Herrera to join Jordan Walker, Riley O'Brien, and manager Oliver Marmol at the festivities next week.

Herrera has had a great first half for the Cardinals, slashing .249/.384/.395 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI while playing all 92 games for St. Louis so far. Herrera has done nothing but hit since becoming a Major Leaguer, but this is the first year he's been able to stay healthy since becoming a prominent player on the roster, with his career high in games played (107) coming last year.

Outside of Ohtani and Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Herrera may be the best designated hitter in the National League, and the fact that he is catching as well only adds to his value. It's a big honor for the Cardinals' backstop, who was signed by the club as an international amateur back in 2016.

Now, if only the other big All-Star snub for the Cardinals would get selected!

MLB needs to find a way to make JJ Wetherholt another Cardinals All-Star

JJ Wetherholt, whom the Cardinals just inked to an eight-year extension earlier today, is having one of the best rookie seasons we have seen in a long time and is fourth in the National League in fWAR (3.6), but still has not received his own All-Star nod.

Wetherholt has slashed .267/.362/.411 with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases this year and is second in all of baseball in outs above average (16). Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was selected as the starter during the fan vote, but Wetherholt has been the superior performer this season.

For a team in a rebuild with low expectations entering the season, three, and possibly four, All-Star nods (not including Marmol's selection) are quite the achievement and a feather in Chaim Bloom's cap. The organization is heading in an exciting direction, so regardless of how this season pans out, the future seems to be bright.