The St. Louis Cardinals and star rookie JJ Wetherholt have agreed on an extension that will buy out the remaining years of arbitration (via Jeff Passan). The deal is for eight years, $112.5 million, with no options (via Jon Heyman). The contract can max out at $132 million.

BREAKING: Rookie standout JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a long-term contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, sources tell ESPN. Wetherholt, 23, has been tremendous and is the latest rookie to land a nine-figure contract. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2026

Wetherholt, 23, was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of West Virginia University. Since he’s donned a Cardinal uniform, even in the minor leagues, he’s done nothing but produce.

In his first full season of professional baseball, Wetherholt skyrocketed to Triple-A. All it took was one year for him to acclimate and ready himself for The Show.

Then, in 2026, he proved everyone wrong and right, simultaneously.

JJ Wetherholt’s 2026 season has been one to remember for St. Louis

Although Wetherholt was infamously snubbed from All-Star festivities, don’t let the poor decision-making cast a shadow over his electric rookie campaign.

As it stands, Wetherholt is on track for the best rookie year by a Cardinal since Albert Pujols in 2001. The Machine registered 6.6 bWAR, which Wetherholt is on track to either match or slightly outpace.

Wetherholt is currently slashing .267/.362/.411. Good for an OPS of .773. His offensive output has led the Cardinal lineup all season and finally cemented what’s been a demonstrative question mark in the leadoff spot. His four leadoff home runs further demonstrate the immediate impact he has on a game.

Furthermore, Wetherholt’s glove already has hints of gold before the season ends. The rookie ranks in the 100th percentile in fielding run value and OAA, even after transitioning to second base to accommodate perennial platinum glove candidate Masyn Winn.

But what got this deal done isn’t the consistency at the plate or the shining defense at second base; it’s Wetherholt’s poise.

After being left out of the All-Star Game, Wetherholt led off the next game with a leadoff missile against the Royals.

Even in his debut at Busch Stadium, Wetherholt was in on the action. In front of a home crowd, the Clydesdales, and a slew of Cardinal legends, he kicked off his career with a homer to dead center.

The production is at the forefront, but his calmness in the big moment is the backbone.

Wetherholt hasn’t found a test he can’t ace yet. Fastballs at the top of the zone? They’re now being hammered. Changeups and splitters fading away? He’s stayed on them and started to command the opposite field. A new position? Wetherholt currently leads all MLB second basemen in defense metrics.

Alongside acing his exams, the league is confident in Wetherholt's success. Most see Wetherholt as the leader in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

This deal represents the trust that St. Louis has in their next superstar. It’s been a long time since the Cardinals managed to lock down a talent like this. Wetherholt is the beginning for the next competitive window in St. Louis, and now, he has the contract to prove it.