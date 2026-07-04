MLB appears to accidentally leak at least 1 Cardinals All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals won't have any players in the National League's starting lineup during the All-Star Game -- the Phillies, Dodgers, and Braves absolutely dominated the fan vote -- though that shouldn't rule them out from sending multiple players to Philadelphia for the Midsummer Classic.

Jordan Walker, who has indisputably been the team's offensive MVP throughout the first half, is as worthy of a candidate as there is on the roster. It's a shame that he didn't get a ton of love from other fan bases in the voting process, but he absolutely has earned his way to Philly.

And while we're not supposed to know whether or not he'll get that honor until this weekend, it appears as though the All-Star host may have jumped the gun on putting up player posters around the city.

As far as early confirmations go, that's a pretty firm feather in Walker's cap. While we can't guarantee that the 24-year-old outfielder will be named an All-Star, it would be nothing short of a shocking turn of events if his name isn't called when the National League's roster is announced.

Jordan Walker unofficially earns first All-Star nod, other Cardinals must wait until weekend

Walker's banner was the only Cardinals one in that thread, so other hopefuls on the team will have to wait until the official announcement before they know if they've made it. There are a number of worthy players in St. Louis, from closer Riley O'Brien to starter Michael McGreevy, though star rookie JJ Wetherholt is the most common name you'll find in All-Star roster predictions around the internet.

There was some slight concern that Walker's June power outage may have played him out of a spot in a crowded outfield picture in the Senior Circuit, though his overall performance still more than deserved this honor. Among all N.L. outfielders this year, he ranks second in home runs (19), fourth in wRC+ (138), sixth in OPS (.864), and seventh in fWAR (2.1). If that's not an All-Star-caliber first half, I don't know what is.

Walker's Midsummer Classic debut isn't the only thing Cardinals fans have to look forward to during the break, either. Top prospects Rainiel Rodriguez and Liam Doyle will be participating in the Futures Game, giving fans a glimpse into the future of the franchise. There's also a non-zero chance that Walker and his 100th-percentile bat speed could appear in the Home Run Derby, assuming he'll already be in Philadelphia for the big game itself.