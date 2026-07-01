Cardinals fans will catch a glimpse of tomorrow and a blast from the past at the Futures Game

The next wave of stars are set to shine brightly on the diamond in the 2026 All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and two members of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system have received the nod to represent the team at the festivities. On July 1, MLB revealed that catcher Rainiel Rodriguez and pitcher Liam Doyle are headed to the City of Brotherly Love during the All-Star break.

Following the graduation from the prospect list of last year's Cardinals representative in the Futures Game, JJ Wetherholt, Rodriguez has ascended to the top spot in MLB Pipeline's Cardinals prospect rankings and places 12th in all of baseball. After starting slowly upon his promotion to Double-A Springfield in May, Rodriguez blasted five home runs and hit .338 in June.

Defensively, Rodriguez has some work to do but has displayed a strong arm, catching 11 of 33 attempted basestealers so far in Springfield. He holds the most potential out of the Cardinals' deep catching crop, and his rapid rise through the system could persuade the team to offload at least one of its catchers at the trade deadline.

Doyle hasn't experienced the same level of success as Rodriguez, but he still ranks second on the Cardinals prospect list. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2025, the flamethrowing right-hander has a 5.82 ERA across 51 innings in Springfield, but his 71 strikeouts are a significant bright spot. The Cardinals have tinkered with Doyle's arsenal since his introduction to pro ball, so it may require more patience than expected for Doyle to grow into a frontline starter.

Cardinals fans are eagerly awaiting Rodriguez's and Doyle's arrival in the major leagues over the next few seasons, but he's not the only player for whom supporters have high hopes: Outfielder Joshua Baez, third on the Cardinals' prospect rankings, is on the team's 40-man roster and could receive a call to the show at any time, although his strikeout numbers and poor contact rate are likely giving the Cardinals an understandable cause for concern.

A former Cardinal will also have a spot in the Futures Game

Along with Rodriguez and Doyle, former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong will be present as the first base coach for the National League side. Wong was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner with the Cardinals, earning the award in 2019 and 2020, and he hit .261 over eight seasons in St. Louis. Wong appeared in spring training this year to provide some pointers to Wetherholt at second base, and they appear to have paid off, as Wetherholt has displayed elite defense at the keystone in his rookie year.

Cardinals fans will receive a taste of what's to come with Rodriguez and Doyle and an opportunity to reminisce over the past with Wong. They can catch the Futures Game on NBC at 11 a.m. Central time.