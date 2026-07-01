Jordan Walker's recent power outage has stunted the Cardinals offense

There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: Jordan Walker is the story of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026. The Cardinals have been the surprise of baseball through the first half of the season, and Walker's prolific bat has served as the offense's engine. But over the past few weeks, Walker and the Cardinals offense have sputtered, leaving the team clinging to the final Wild Card spot as the calendar flips to July.

The Cardinals opted to get Walker off his feet in their series finale against the Miami Marlins on June 28 since they had an off day on the 29th. Fans will hope that this small reset will revitalize Walker's hitting, as over the past few weeks, Walker hasn't wielded the same threatening stick, with Bernie Miklasz pointing out that Walker hasn't notched an extra-base hit in over a week.

I don't have a problem with Jordan Walker not starting Sunday. He looks he could benefit from 2 days off in a row (Cards don't play Mon). In his last 12 games JW is 11-45 (.244) all singles, with a 31% strikeout rate, 37% chase rate, and lots of whiff swings. #STLCards — Miklasz (@b_miklasz) June 28, 2026

Walker's swoon has rendered the Cardinals punchless as a whole. In the 12-game stretch that Miklasz mentioned, the Cardinals slugged just .355, which placed them 27th in the league over that span. Things came to a head in the series against the Marlins, where the Cardinals failed to show up in clutch situations and were a paltry 5-for-27 with runners on base.

Walker looks to be reverting back to some of his old habits at the plate, and some fans may be apprehensive about his potentially regressing to his performance in previous seasons. But Walker has displayed a completely new approach this season, and he's credited new assistant hitting coach Casey Chenoweth for much of his improvement. Cardinals fans should trust in Chenoweth and other coaches to help Walker dig out of his recent woes.

Lance Lynn gave Cardinals fans a reality check regarding Walker's performance

On the "Cardinal Territory" podcast, former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn assured fans that there is nothing to worry about with Walker, putting into perspective that if fans had heard prior to the season that Walker would hit .292 in June, they would have been ecstatic. Lynn believes Walker is in a great spot and that his numbers are exactly where they need to be.

Jordan Walker is hitting .292 in June with three homers. Lance Lynn says that is still a number most major leaguers would kill for.



"He might hit .280 in July, but if he hits 10 home runs in July, is everyone happier?" pic.twitter.com/jkkKeRaDq7 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) June 29, 2026

Walker fell out of the conversation of potentially starting in right field for the National League All-Star team, much to Cardinals fans' chagrin, but he's likely to wiggle his way into the Midsummer Classic as a reserve. On the other hand, most fans didn't want to see him in the Home Run Derby, where there was fear that it could cause Walker to mess up his swing. Although that widely circulated belief is largely fictional, it's probably for the best that Walker not be pushed too hard during the All-Star break.

More important than Walker's presence at the All-Star Game will be his impact on the Cardinals in July, where the team will attempt to claw back up the Wild Card standings. If Walker's slump persists, St. Louis could fall out of the picture entirely. If he find his stroke again — and his performance in 2026 suggests he will — the Cardinals could be in the thick of things and force President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom to make some tough decisions at the trade deadline.