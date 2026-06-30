Cardinals seem to shoot down any shot of this kind of trade deadline deal

The St. Louis Cardinals remain impossibly relevant for a "rebuilding" team, despite a run differential that has drifted into the negatives and a recent stretch of poor play. At 43-38, they will enter July no worse than in third place of the NL Central, and more than likely in control of the final National League Wild Card spot.

Considering where expectations were at prior to the regular season, calling this first-half performance anything other than a major win would be a disservice to the Redbirds' efforts. The organization has gotten better-than-expected contributions all over the roster, from rookie sensation JJ Wetherholt to veteran closer Riley O'Brien.

And yet, despite their fortuitous positioning in the playoff race, recently promoted CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. made it clear that the team won't sell out in order to maximize their championship odds in 2026.

Bill DeWitt Jr: "We'll obviously engage in the deadline, but it will not be for 2 month hopefuls (aka rentals)." #STLCards — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) June 24, 2026

Cardinals' front office is right to approach trade deadline with eye on the future

For what it's worth, both DeWitt and Chaim Bloom said that nothing can be ruled out ahead of the trade deadline, though both are clearly preaching patience with this core, rather than any sort of accelerated timeline.

On one hand, such trepidation is frustrating. Winning seasons aren't always guaranteed, and heading into the playoffs with a flawed roster that wasn't patched up during the season is often an admission of defeat despite a team's record. Maximizing every year that you're a contender is a worthwhile goal, even if it means dipping into your pool of resources as an ahead-of-schedule organization.

However, such short-sighted views jeopardize the tantalizing foundation Bloom and company are building. The team's -8 run differential is proof enough that the Cardinals are still a ways away from being considered part of the league's elite class. It certainly doesn't help that the NL Central and Senior Circuit at large are absolutely loaded this year; 10 NL teams are at .500 or above right now, compared to just five in the AL.

Acquiring rental players can be a worthwhile investment even if they don't guide a team to a title. Playoff experience, especially for such a young core, can be an invaluable thing.

But as we saw last year when the Cardinals shipped off a ton of rental pitchers at the deadline, they can also be expensive. Trading away legitimate prospects right now just isn't good business, especially because the team's future is assuredly brighter than its present.

Adding huge, long-term contracts to the books via trade also won't be in the cards for the Cardinals this summer. Not with the impending lockout looming over anything, anyway. Instead, expect the team to hunt for controllable talent that fits the timeline of their current core. If they don't find anything to their liking, then they may ultimately decide to do nothing at all.