The St. Louis Cardinals outlined their next generation of ownership during their press conference on June 24, announcing Bill DeWitt III's promotion to CEO of the Cardinals and Anuk Karunaratne's new job as president of business operations, but that news didn't dissuade some Cardinals reporters from inquiring about the team's actions at the upcoming trade deadline.

Derrick Goold of STLtoday asked about whether the Cardinals' unexpected success accelerates their timeline for contention and how it affects their deadline plans. The DeWitts and President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom weighed in on the question, but their answers weren't as unified as one might expect.

For the fans who want the Cardinals to purchase some assets at the deadline who could help the team immediately, DeWitt III made a comment that they will latch onto, although he hedged on the fact that nothing is set in stone until the trade deadline draws nearer.

Deadline question from @dgoold to BD3: Deadline discussions don't start to heat up until the week before.



"But this team has been fun to watch...Maybe we're a little ahead of where we thought. Still a long way to go, but if they can keep this up, it could change how we think… — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) June 24, 2026

The idea that the Cardinals are ahead of schedule in their rebuild is one that fans don't have to reach to justify, as the team that many experts forecast to finish in the cellar of the division is making a push for the Wild Card in 2026, but Bloom appeared hesitant to share DeWitt III's idea of potentially changing course if the Cardinals continue to find success prior to the Aug. 3 deadline.

According to Bloom, the Cardinals can't afford to get distracted from what needs to happen for them to reach their ultimate goals. He said that he believes the Cardinals have come by their success honestly by trying to build something, not through shortcuts or "cheap thrills." He added that the team's success might affect some of the front office's specific decisions but that they need to keep in mind what they're building toward.

Bloom's comments seemed to pour some tepid water on DeWitt III's more hopeful viewpoint, but Bloom has not wavered from his goals for the team that he laid out prior to the season. His quotes may draw the ire of Cardinals fans who have fallen head over heels for the unexpectedly exciting team that has graced Busch Stadium this season, but DeWitt III appeared on the radio show "BK & Ferrario" on June 25, where he provided another decidedly more optimistic thought, saying that you never want to give up on a season and you want to consider fan sentiment. However, he repeated that it's still too early to decide on the Cardinals' angle at the trade deadline.

During the press conference, Bill DeWitt Jr. also threw in his two cents about the deadline, and they might have been the most intriguing comments of all.

Bill DeWitt Jr.'s statement about the Cardinals could be interpreted drastically different ways

Bill DeWitt Jr: "We'll obviously engage in the deadline, but it will not be for 2 month hopefuls (aka rentals)." #STLCards — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) June 24, 2026

Many fans saw DeWitt Jr.'s quote as one that implied buying at the deadline for players who will help the team in 2026 and beyond, with some replies comprising excited murmurs about the potential of the Cardinals acquiring Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan. What seems more likely is that DeWitt Jr. was insinuating that the players the Cardinals show interest in will be ones who help the club in years to come — i.e., prospects. DeWitt Jr. reiterated that the Cardinals are a "draft and develop" organization that doesn't "go out and get one guy, and then we'll make the playoffs."

The Cardinals certainly aren't averse to trading prospects when they're in contention; one only needs to look at the trades for Matt Holliday, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, among others, to see that idea in action. But if DeWitt Jr. is indeed saying that the Cardinals are looking for players to help them over the long haul, it doesn't look like he shares his son's idea of potentially shaking up the team's plans.

In DeWitt III's interview on BK & Ferrario, the newly christened CEO said that for the Cardinals to make a move, they need consensus among him, his dad and Bloom. The three may not be fully eye to eye at the moment, but as Bloom and DeWitt III made clear, the Cardinals will show them what needs to be done with their play down the stretch.