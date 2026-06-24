Cardinals leadership changes signal a new era amidst uncertain landscape

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cardinals officially announced significant changes to their executive leadership structures that pave the way for an eventual shift in ownership as well. Bill DeWitt III has officially been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Cardinals, a role his father, Bill DeWitt II, was filling. DeWitt II maintained his role as Chairman and Principal Owner of the Cardinals, while Anuk Karunaratne has been promoted to President of Business Operations.

The Cardinals generated plenty of buzz on Tuesday night when they announced this surprise press conference, citing it was "important news related to ownership and organizational leadership." DeWitt II, DeWitt III, Karunaratne, and Chaim Bloom were all a part of the press conference.

While there has been a ton of speculation over the years that the DeWitt family could choose to sell the Cardinals, this press conference sure seems to put an end to those rumors for at least the foreseeable future.

This is the first step of a handoff of Cardinals ownership to Bill DeWitt III

As stated in the press conference, the DeWitt family really liked how the transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom went, and they saw this as an opportunity to do something similar on the business and ownership side of things. With Karunaratne stepping into DeWitt III's former role as president of business operations and DeWitt III stepping into his father's role as CEO, this sets the stage to do this.

While most fans may not know of Karunratne, his role with the organization has been significant since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2024, and similar to Bloom did in his first two years with St. Louis, Karunratne has been working behind the scenes in the business operations to help the Cardinals get back to where they need to be. He's a highly respected business leader, being named to the Sports Business Journal's "40 under 40" back in 2023 for his work helping the Rogers Center in Toronto become an awesome fan experience.

During his time with Toronto, the Blue Jays saw a major uptick in average attendance and TV ratings, something that I am sure the Cardinals organization is hoping he can continue to improve in St. Louis.

Karunratne was also very familiar with the St. Louis area prior to taking a job with the Cardinals, as he attended Washington University.

For DeWitt III, the time is coming when he will step into the Chairman and Principal Owner role for the Cardinals, keeping the organization in his family but representing a major shift away from his father, who has had an extremely impressive run during his tenure since 1995, and his grandfather worked for the Cardinals dating back to 1913.

No one can predict what things will look like 10 years from now, but for the foreseeable future, these changes are helping set the tone for the next era of Cardinals baseball.