Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2026 season

Happy Opening Day, St. Louis Cardinals fans! Baseball is back for the 2026 season, and it's time to see what the Cardinals will look like in year one of the Chaim Bloom era.

Many changes happened this offseason to the roster and how the Cardinals operate, so this year's club had a wide range of outcomes associated with them. Some expect the young group to struggle mightily this year, while others think they are ready to exceed expectations.

Each year, our writing team over at Redbird Rants makes their predictions for the season, so let's dive into what our team things is in store for the Cardinals in 2026.

Writer Predictions: Josh Jacobs (@joshjaco98)

Team MVP: Ivan Herrera

Regardless of where Ivan Herrera plays defensively in 2026, this is the year that Herrera will establish himself as a top hitter in the sport, proving that his career year in 2025 was a sign of things to come. Herrera will pair his elite production against left-handed pitching with a return to mashing against right-handers as well, receiving MVP votes and his first-ever All-Star selection.

Breakout Hitter: Masyn Winn

With a renewed commitment to staying within himself at the plate, Maysn Winn will pair his Gold Glove defense with an above-league-average bat this year, proving to be one of the more valuable players in the sport and pushing Herrera, Alec Burleson, and JJ Wetherholt for the title of best player on the team.

Breakout Pitcher: Dustin May

This is the year that health and production come together to give Dustin May a career year on the mound. May’s rejuvenated stuff will make him one of the most productive starting pitchers on the trade block at the deadline, helping Chaim Bloom snag a substantial return to accelerate the Cardinals’ rebuild.

Bold Prediction: Joshua Baez is an everyday starter for St. Louis by the end of July, and finishes as a top four hitter on the team.

Joshua Baez follows up his breakout 2025 campaign with a strong start to his year in Memphis, eventually leading to his MLB debut and an everyday spot in the Cardinals' outfield. By the end of the season, Baez’s mix of power, speed, and improved contact and plate skills will have him as a top four hitter in the Cardinals’ lineup alongside Wetherholt, Herrera, and Burleson. The Cardinals will feel confident in saying Baez is a long-term answer for one of their corner outfield spots.

2026 Team Summary:

This year’s Cardinals team has a higher ceiling than many believe, but also a pretty low floor that makes it difficult to project their eventual record. Their youthful pitching staff will lead to better results in 2026, particularly from the rotation, but the lineup is a major question mark that could make or break their season. Ultimately, I landed with them finishing with their second consecutive 78-84 season, but this time, the arrow will feel like it is pointing up for the club by the end of September, with real hope that they are going to be a contender in the near future.