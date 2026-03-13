Kolten Wong gives JJ Wetherholt his stamp of approval after visiting Cardinals camp

One of the things that has always made the St. Louis Cardinals a special organization is how they integrate their legends and alumni into the development of their next big league club. Chaim Bloom made it a priority to continue that tradition this year, with the latest example of that being the return of former Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong.

Wong, who played for the Cardinals from 2013 to 2020 after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, spent time with the Cardinals' infielders in camp recently, and the Cardinals' social media account was kind enough to share some pictures of him getting to work with top prospect JJ Wetherholt.

Great to have Kolten Wong in the @PalmBeachesFL! ⚾️🌴 pic.twitter.com/mLJ3lDcCp0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 10, 2026

Wetherholt, who is expected to be the Cardinals' starting second baseman in 2026, got the chance to work with Wong defensively at second base, who was widely regarded as one of, if not the best, defensive second basemen in the sport during his prime, winning back-to-back Gold Glove awards at the position in 2019 and 2020.

When Wong was asked about Wetherholt on a recent episode of Cardinal Territory, he had nothing but high praise for the top prospect.

Former Cardinal Kolten Wong had nothing but high praise for top prospect JJ Wetherholt

Wong specifically focused on the work ethic that Wetherholt has displayed in camp, ultimately giving Cardinals fans a message to hang onto regarding Wetherholt this year:



"St. Louis, be ready - JJ [Wetherholt] is coming."

"St. Louis, be ready - JJ [Wetherholt] is coming."@KoltenWong says he's been impressed by JJ Wetherholt's work ethic in camp. pic.twitter.com/LShc1Z2mcf — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) March 11, 2026

Like anyone who has spent time with Wetherholt, the trait that seems to be most admirable about Wetherholt is how he carries himself. Wong noted, like many others, that Wetherholt is extremely talented and knows it, but he is also acutely aware of how much room he has to grow and doesn't let his talent get to his head. He's determined to be the best, and so no matter what the headlines say about him or how good the back of his baseball card looks, he's always working to get better.

Some Cardinals fans have been a bit hesitant about the club already handing Wetherholt the keys to second base before the season has even started, but the reason they've been able to do that with such confidence is because of the kind of worker he is. Sure, Wetherholt may struggle in 2026 at the Major League level, but that's not the kind of thing that will phase him. He's going to keep working and knows the potential he has, and the Cardinals believe he's ready for that challenge to come at the Major League level.