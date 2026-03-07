Cardinals insider's bold JJ Wetherholt take should have fans fired up

The refrain is familiar by now: Don't believe anything you see in spring training. There have been several studies showing that while spring training does provide a small glimpse into what a player could be during the regular season, the sample size is simply too small to make a sound judgment on the player for the season. Additionally, players are often tinkering with their swings and approaches or working on new pitches.

That said, St. Louis Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt is worth getting excited about.

#STLCards insider @dgoold believes JJ Wetherholt might already be the best hitter in Cardinals camp. #BKandFerrario pic.twitter.com/ol6T03Ykb7 — 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) March 6, 2026

Cardinals insider Derrick Goold believes Wetherholt has been the team's most impressive hitter during spring training.

Plenty of storylines emerge throughout spring training, and the Cardinals already have a few of them, including Richard Fitts' and Dustin May's velocity spikes, but Wetherholt deserves the crown for turning the most heads. He is 4 for 12 so far in spring training, with his seven walks in 19 plate appearances standing out. On the St. Louis sports radio station 101 ESPN, Goold talked about how Wetherholt looks to be the Cardinals' top hitter in spring based on his approach to his plate appearances and even during batting practice, along with the results he's achieved so far.

Wetherholt is still not facing a bevy of major league-quality arms yet, so the test will come during the regular season when big-league starters get a crack at him. Goold doesn't think that will be an issue, though, given his strike zone recognition and preponderance of walks, and, as Goold mentioned, when he gets a pitch to hit, he can deliver with authority and power.

Wetherholt's mature approach shouldn't come as a surprise to Cardinals fans who have been following him over the past couple of seasons. Wetherholt was seen as one of the most polished and MLB-ready prospects in the 2024 draft, and, as expected, he made quick work of the minor leagues, hitting .304 with a .905 OPS across three levels. He's expected to be the Cardinals' regular second baseman in 2026 and serve as a platform for the next successful Cardinals team to build upon.

Some fans might be reserved on Wetherholt because they don't want to be burned by what could turn out to be a spring training mirage. In 2023, Jordan Walker had a dynamite spring and forced his way onto the Cardinals roster, and although he had an adequate season, he has been unable to keep his head above water in subsequent years. But Wetherholt seems more likely to have the staying power in terms of production. He is virtually assured of a roster spot this season, whereas Walker was a long shot to make the team, and Wetherholt is also far more advanced in his batting eye and appears more prepared to take on the major leagues, much of that being a result of his having gone to college instead of being drafted out of high school.

Wetherholt should be one of the early favorites for Rookie of the Year in the National League, and his strong preseason is already attracting notice. Although the Cardinals might not do a lot of winning in 2026, Wetherholt will be worth the watch throughout the season.