Jordan Walker should return to his natural position for the Cardinals

The 2026 season for the St. Louis Cardinals has been the biggest surprise across Major League Baseball. Former President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak set up the stage for a rebuild in St. Louis, and new President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom has fully embraced the new era. The prior core was traded away, the new core is taking shape, and franchise pillars are being established. Jordan Walker is the new centerpiece, and his long-term future should be as a third baseman.

Walker has become one of the best players in the sport, as his bat has been a pleasant surprise. The once highly touted third base prospect struggled to adapt to Major League play for years but has finally put it all together. In a season where he will be getting MVP votes, it is now safe to say he is the new face of Cardinals baseball and is the star player to build around. What is not safe to say is that he will be the starting right fielder for years to come.

His outfield defense is of concern. His outs above average rank in the ninth percentile, and his defensive run value ranks in the 12th percentile. Walker has elite speed, but has no reaction time or burst to his game, which is impacting route running and catch percentage which are all below expected metrics. If it were not for his star-level hitting profile, he would have already been moved off of the position. The organization also has other outfield options coming through the pipeline.

The Cardinals' position player development is at its strongest with the outfield depth. Joshua Baez is leading the charge, as he is lighting up the world in AAA. The Memphis Redbirds outfielder will be getting the call soon to the Majors and will more than certainly slot into the starting lineup to get his big league career started. His future is in the corner outfield which creates an artificial logjam to the roster with Walker in right and Nootbaar in left.

Ryan Mitchell is another prospect rising through the ranks who will more than likely see outfield playing time with Masyn Winn being the shortstop of the future. Other players in the system who will be making their way to the outfield include Tai Peete, Emmanuel Luna, Chase Davis, and Won-Bin Cho. This list does not even include the current rotation of players being Nathan Church and Victor Scott.

There is no solution within the organization at third base

Where player development is lacking is at the infield corners. First and third base have little to no one coming up through the system who look to be a pillar on the roster for the next core. The 2026 season has led to foregone conclusions that Alec Burleson is the everyday first baseman and that Nolan Gorman is not the everyday third baseman. Gorman and Urias became short-term options to replace Nolan Arenado but both have failed to match the production.

Short-term is not the strategy the Cardinals are approaching. The organization is trying to rebuild with the main focus on the future to contend under a sustainable model. Every young player is being the chance to solidify their future on the roster. Walker has already done this, but he has a chance to take over a position he truly sees himself playing over a full career. His original position is up for grabs with little to no competition for it.

Blaze Jordan is a promising prospect who appears to be the only option for a long-term plan. He is fresh to the big leagues and does not have enough exposure to be penciled in as the third baseman for years to come. He should also not be pressured into unrealistic expectations given the organization's failure to provide depth at third base. The Cardinals will continue to draft and try to develop their next third baseman. The answer might already be on the roster with Jordan Walker.