Former Cardinals POBO John Mozeliak lands surprising new role

Finally, after seasons upon seasons of suffering, the Los Angeles Angels have moved on from general manager Perry Minasian. Additionally, the Halos have opted to bring in former St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak as a “consultant.”

The Angels have fired GM Perry Minasian.



John Mozeliak has been brought in as a consultant. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 27, 2026

This season, Minasian’s squad has played to a 34-48 record, placing them dead last in a middling AL West.

Despite their young talent , the Angels look futureless. Rising stars Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers haven’t been able to thrust Los Angeles into a position to compete, even while the rest of their division remains mediocre.

How familiar does this sound?

Mozeliak, who was with the Cardinals from 1995 to 2025, didn’t experience a losing season until 2023.

Irrespective of the sour taste Cardinal fans were left with, Mozeliak’s Cardinals produced some of the more exciting teams in Redbird lore.

Now, he’ll look to bring the same luck to a feeble Angels organization that’s been seemingly allergic to luck since Mike Trout’s first injury.

Based on pure speculation , Mozeliak will likely fill a role similar to what Chaim Bloom provided last season in St. Louis. He’ll surveil the new landscape and could be the next to take over the helm for Orange County’s finest.

This situation is interesting enough on its own, but there’s another layer to consider.

Is Mozeliak’s hiring a ploy to attract Albert Pujols for a managerial role?

Jon Heyman posted on X shortly after the Angels cut bait on Minasian:

Angels dismiss GM Perry Minasian and bring in ex-Cards GM John Mozeliak as a consultant. Mozeliak influence could aid Albert Pujols’ chances to land managerial job there. @Alden_Gonzalez on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2026

Heyman was quick to point out how Mozeliak’s connection to Pujols could impact the Angels managerial role moving forward.

Former big league catcher and current Halos skipper Kurt Suzuki has been on the hot seat all year long. Is it his fault the Angels are an amalgamation of inconsistency? Most likely not. But that’s far beyond what the fan base is worried about, as they’re about to endure another 100-loss season at the current pace.

Pujols recently announced his interest in the Mets managerial vacancy, after they decided to part ways with Carlos Mendoza, who led the team to a dismal 34-47 record as of June 26.

Pujols once left St. Louis for the bright lights in LA, in hopes of a big check and a bright spotlight. Now, in his retirement, he could do the same thing.

Yadier Molina is in the Cardinals clubhouse and dugout , contributing to the organization that he’ll forever be immortalized in.

Adam Wainwright is making country music and MLB Network appearances.

Pujols might be an opposing manager, and he could be working for Mozeliak. What a time to be alive.