Albert Pujols’ Mets interest could give Cardinals fans a nightmare scenario

The New York Mets may be a mess, but they sure know how to draw stars to the Big Apple, and apparently, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may very well be suiting up for the orange and blue very soon.

Following the Mets' not-so-surprising firing of Carlos Mendoza earlier today, a report has surfaced from John Harper of SNY.tv that in recent weeks, Pujols let friends of his know that he would "very much want the Mets' manager job if and when they moved on from Mendoza." Uh, well, the job is open now!

Heard from a source today that Albert Pujols in recent weeks had let friends know he'd very much want the Mets' manager job if and when they moved on from Mendoza. Pujols managed DR team in WBC, has a very strong relationship with Soto. — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) June 26, 2026

Pujols has been the manager of the Dominican Republic National Team as of late as well as managing the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. Pujols has been very open about his desire to manage a Major League team and was a serious candidate for both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels openings this past offseason. When it comes to the Mets connection, Pujols has a great relationship with Juan Soto.

The Cardinals are very confident in their current manager, Oliver Marmol, and handed him a multi-year extension prior to the start of the season. Marmol and new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, have a strong relationship, and with Marmol an early favorite for NL Manager of the Year, the Cardinals seem to have made the right call in sticking with their guy.

Still, there are very few scenarios worse than Pujols ending up the manager of the Mets.

Albert Pujols managing the Mets is a disturbing vision for Cardinals fans

It's become very clear that Pujols will likely get his first shot managing with a different MLB team, but the Mets? Really?

At least it's not the Cubs, Brewers, Reds, Pirates, or even the Dodgers, but man, the Mets are right up there as a team that Cardinals fans would hate seeing him manage.

The Mets and Cardinals have had plenty of clashes throughout the years. They are clearly rivals within the National League, and it's difficult not to think back to the 2006 NLCS any time those two teams are mentioned together.

In today's game, the Mets represent a lot of what fans of teams like the Cardinals are frustrated by: the coastal elite team that signs players like Soto to insane deals that St. Louis never will. If Pujols goes there and turns them around, that will be a very difficult team to combat moving forward.

Obviously, Pujols should do what is best for him and his desire to manage, but man, couldn't it be like the Mariners or something? Why the Mets? Go somewhere that, if the Cardinals are not performing, we wouldn't mind seeing succeed. As much as Cardinals fans want to see Pujols excel at everything he does, I'm not sure anyone wants to see the Mets do well.