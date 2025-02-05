Cardinals legend Albert Pujols says he's ready to manage an MLB team

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, a number of St. Louis Cardinals fans believed it was time for the team to move on from incumbent manager Oliver Marmol. Despite the manager receiving a down-ballot Manager of the Year vote and his desire to show growth and leadership in 2025, fans would rather see the team go a different direction.

Albert Pujols wants to manage in the major leagues.

Just last week, future (unanimous?) Hall of Famer Albert Pujols stormed into national headlines after leading the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) to a championship season in just his first year as manager. Of course, this leads to speculation that Pujols, a three-time MVP, could make the jump stateside from the Dominican and take over the dugout for a major league organization.

Former superstars turning into managers has a varying degree of success, as sometimes these players are just so good at their craft, they struggle to teach it to players not as talented. After a midseason stretch that saw the Leones win just twice through most of December, fans of the team could not wait to fire the team's manager. Pujols responded by taking a roster in constant flux with personnel all the way to the ultimate goal of the LIDOM championship. Game seven hero Junior Caminero helped to put those coaching ability doubts to rest in a recent interview on Foul Territory.

"He was so resourceful that I had to apologize one day for bothering him so much."



Junior Caminero praised Albert Pujols for always being available to him while playing in the Dominican Winter League. pic.twitter.com/uWFxKJtK8u — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 3, 2025

Now 45, the former slugger could turn his attention to a bigger gig. When asked about his desire to make the jump to the majors, Pujols' response had to put him firmly into consideration for a big league job, potentially in St. Louis. As the Cardinals turn their focus to developing players and trying to get back into contention in the NL Central, Pujols could be the exact leader that the team needs if Marmol is unable to get his players to reach their potential.

"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams, said Pujols, who has yet to interview for a managerial opening in the majors. And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?" Albert Pujols, via ESPN.

One potential hang-up in the superstar's return to the majors is the interesting language in his contract he signed with the Angels following the 2011 season. The agreement included a "personal services contract," which stated that, for the first 10 years following his retirement, the Angels held the rights to his employment in the MLB. At the time, it was unsure if the Angels would hold him to that agreement, especially after his Angels tenure ended with a DFA, but the team intends to invoke their right to his services, as he most recently served as a special assistant for the organization in 2023. There is an addendum to the deal that says Pujols is able to terminate the 10-year agreement at any time, and one would think an opportunity to manage a big-league club would be a great reason to do so.

After a 22-year career filled with MVPs, World Series championships, Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, and a Roberto Clemente Award, Albert Pujols has the accolades that would make any player stop and listen to what he has to say. If the Cardinals do intend to go full "reset" and bring the personnel changes to the dugout, Pujols should be the team's first call.