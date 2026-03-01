St. Louis Cardinals prove that Oli Marmol is the man for the job with new extension

The St. Louis Cardinals and manager Oliver Marmol have agreed to a two-year extension with a club option for the 2029 season. This will keep the club's current skipper at the helm for at least three more years. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first with the news.

With an extension, the St. Louis Cardinals show that they trust manager Oli Marmol to lead this club into its next competitive window.

Prior to spring training, Marmol was entering the final year of his contract. This new extension relieves some pressure that he may have had entering the season.

Marmol has been the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals since 2022. In that time, he's gone 325-323 for a .502 winning percentage. He's made it to the postseason in only one of his four seasons as manager, but he has two seasons on his resume with records greater than .500. The Cardinals have won one National League Central title with him as manager.

For most of Marmol's career as manager, he's had to juggle front office transitions, mixed messaging, and an incomplete roster all while trying to win and keep his job. Goold emphasizes this imbalance well when discussing the team's run differential. "In the past two years, the Cardinals have outplayed their run differential by a total of 11 wins. During the Cardinals' 83-79 season of 2024, they were the only team to outplay their expected record by as many as seven wins, and the management of the bullpen by Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake received some of the credit for that success."

By signing him to a two-year extension, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom proves that he believes Marmol is the man for the job. There were whispers and reports throughout the offseason that an extension was a possibility, if not a probability. With the new report, it's become clear that this new front office believes in Marmol's ability to inspire and lead young players to success.

Development at the major-league level has become as important, if not more important, than minor league development for players recently. With a slew of front office assistants and an expanded coaching staff at his disposal, Marmol will now be able to fully employ his player relationship and development abilities to help the Cardinals become perennial contenders once again.

The Cardinals aren't looking to be contenders in 2026, but they have plenty of interesting young players to build around. Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn, and JJ Wetherholt will be the young leaders on the position player side. Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and JoJo Romero will headline the pitching staff.

Analyzing Marmol's time as manager strictly by his win-loss record is unfair to the 39-year-old skipper. He's been instrumental in bringing back Yadier Molina to the dugout, and he's been a key cog when it comes to combining analytics and development departments with the day-to-day baseball activities.

While some fans may see this extension as premature or even unearned, the Cardinals brass clearly likes what they've seen out of Marmol so far. This new contract will keep him as manager for the Cardinals for at least the next three years.