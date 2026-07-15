Jordan Walker's historic Home Run Derby win should encourage Cardinals to go all-in on playoff push

Forget a rebuild. The St. Louis Cardinals have already won a 2026 trophy, and the second half hasn't even started yet.

Okay, yes, that trophy more specifically belongs to Jordan Walker for his Home Run Derby heroics. The 24-year-old became the first player in Redbirds history to win the annual dinger tournament, though this may not be the last time he does so.

Perhaps what's more important than the win itself is how he won. Facing a hostile crowd raining down raucous boos, Walker deposited multiple sudden-death balls into the left field seats in Citizens Bank Park, walking off the event against hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber.

HOME RUN DERBY CINEMA 👑 pic.twitter.com/PBl6L93wAb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 14, 2026

After the winning blast, he dropped a legendary quote and made it clear that the new face of the Cardinals has arrived onto the scene. As if his narrative-changing first half wasn't enough, we now have inarguable proof that the kid is ready for the spotlight.

Jordan Walker's star turn is the accelerant Cardinals needed to avoid a rebuild

The Home Run Derby is obviously a big event, though it'd be wise not to pretend like it's the same stage or atmosphere as the playoffs. Hitting a batting-practice homer is a much easier task than doing so against the best pitchers in the world on baseball's biggest stage.

However, what Walker just did also shouldn't go overlooked. One of the biggest flaws of this Cardinals team is their collective lack of experience; trading away vets with tons of playoff history like Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray does make the roster younger, but also less weathered. As good as Walker, JJ Wetherholt, Iván Herrera, and company have been this year, almost no one in the lineup has played in October before.

A quick remedy to that would be trading for playoff-tested rentals, but the front office has already made it clear that their eyes are on the long haul. Outside reinforcements at the trade deadline are possible, but only it's a player than can help St. Louis for years to come.

Well, if they ever needed the motivation to make such a deal, it arrived on Monday night. Walker went up against a Home Run Derby veteran in Schwarber and showed absolute nerves of steel en route to his victory. Inexperience can be a bad thing, but it can also keep a young player from being swallowed alive by the moment. Heck, Ernie Clement set the all-time postseason hits record in his first ever playoff run last year, and now he's an All-Star.

If Walker is ready for the spotlight, then so too should be the Cardinals. He's ready for the big stage, and it's on the front office to get him there as soon as possible.