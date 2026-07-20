Injury-ravaged Cardinals pitcher announces retirement at age 30

Baseball is a cruel sport, and few pitchers would be more qualified to tell that story than Packy Naughton, a left-handed reliever in the St. Louis Cardinals organization who has called it a career after succumbing to a serious arm injury for the third time in as many seasons.

Packy Naughton has announced he’s retiring from baseball. Suffered his third significant UCL injury in April. If you’re looking to buy a condo in Palm Beach County, I know a great guy for that: pic.twitter.com/rbmVA87lAi — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 20, 2026

Naughton's rough luck with medical maladies hit him early, when he had Tommy John surgery while still in high school. In 2023, he underwent flexor tendon surgery, costing him all but five games across St. Louis and Triple-A Memphis, and he had another UCL surgery in mid-2024, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season. Following that extended recovery, Naughton returned to the mound for Memphis in 2026 but left with yet another severe UCL injury in his third outing.

Naughton's last season in the major leagues came in 2023 with the Cardinals, where he pitched five innings in four games and didn't allow a run. He was on standby for much of 2024, but the Cardinals never called him up. He pitched well in spring training in 2026 upon his return from injury, with a 1.29 ERA and eight strikeouts, but he failed to make the trip north with the Cardinals, as they opted for Justin Bruihl as their second bullpen left-hander instead.

Although Naughton was never close to the same level of prospect, his career could conjure up images of that of former Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes, who could never seem to catch a break when it came to injuries and who hasn't pitched since 2021, his age-26 season. But for Naughton, there's a light at the end of this tunnel.

Naughton has a second act waiting for him

While rehabbing in 2025, Naughton took up a job in real estate in Florida, and Cardinals fans can find solace in the fact that Naughton has a plan set up as he officially wraps a bow on his playing career. He has already helped other Cardinals with the home-buying process and provided advice to coaches and other staff members who approached him with questions relating to the craft.

Plenty of Cardinals fans make their year-round homes in Florida and flock to the city of Jupiter to watch their spring training games. For those looking for a new residence in the Sunshine State, consider hitting up Naughton for your next luxury dwelling.