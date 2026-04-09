Feel-good Cardinals prospect experiences another heartbreaking injury

For Packy Naughton, the 2026 season offered a sense of redemption and hope. The 27-year-old reliever hadn't thrown a competitive pitch in over a year as he entered spring training this year. He was hoping to cement himself as a reliable bullpen guy, hopefully even playing a key role for the St. Louis Cardinals at the highest level of baseball.

That hope, however, was crushed late on Wednesday night.

St. Louis Cardinals minor league reliever Packy Naughton left Wednesday night's game early due to elbow discomfort.

Naughton throwing on a mound in spring training was his first time doing so since July 5, 2024, when he suffered his second elbow injury in less than 15 months.

“It was a lot of fun,” Naughton said back in spring training. “There were a lot of emotions that kind of went through it. It was just great to be back out there. It’s been a long time, almost two years. Everything was back to normal. You could finally see there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Packy threw only seven innings during spring training, and he was placed on the Triple-A Memphis squad to start the year. Despite a clear need for a left-handed reliever in the majors and Naughton's inspiring 1.29 ERA and eight strikeouts during spring, the organization felt it best that Naughton start the year off in the minors. In his place, southpaw Justin Bruihl was given a bullpen spot in the majors.

Naughton was pleased to go through spring without any hiccups. “I like to throw on adrenaline, and today was the first day I’ve felt adrenaline in a couple of years … Competing is what I think I was born to do. It was a bright spot on a long journey.”

Even manager Oli Marmol understood the importance of seeing Packy throw without worry during spring training. “This is one of those where it’s just exciting for me personally to see him back out there and competing and in our dugout,” Marmol said. “When he was with us prior to that injury, this guy had the mentality that you want. It was encouraging.”

Since 2023, left-handed reliever Packy Naughton has thrown only 27.2 innings between the minors and the majors. He's had two different elbow procedures in the interim while also pursuing a side career in real estate.

Prior to his appearance on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Knights, Naughton had thrown 2.1 innings across three games with a 3.86 ERA and three strikeouts. Naughton came in to pitch in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Redbirds trailing 7-2. Naughton's third pitch of the game would be his final.

The southpaw threw a 1-1 changeup to Korey Lee and immediately winced in pain and grabbed his throwing elbow. Naughton would leave the game and be replaced by Ian Bedell.

Absolutely HEARTBREAKING stuff.



Packy Naughton throws the ball. He is hurt afterward. This poor young man. pic.twitter.com/fGaQfLtneu — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) April 9, 2026

Packy Naughton has worked tirelessly to get back to the mound after two elbow injuries. 2026 looked to be a year where he could put those injuries behind him and focus on elevating his game. Now, he's looking at another heartbreaking injury, one that could keep him off a mound for another year or more.

Cardinal fans throughout have been rooting for Naughton to find health and success. This is a truly devastating injury for Naughton, the Cardinals, and the fanbase. An official update on his injury has not yet been released, but one can assume that it won't be a positive diagnosis given his history of injuries and the disappointment he displayed after the fact.