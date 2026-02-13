Forgotten Cardinals reliever could fight for a spot in the bullpen in 2026

Everyone enjoys a good comeback story, whether it's Dave Dravecky returning to pitch in the major leagues after overcoming cancer in his arm or Albert Pujols resurrecting his career with an outlandish second half in 2022. St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton might not have faced as daunting an obstacle as Dravecky, and he isn't as notable of a player as Pujols, but after being plagued by repeated arm injuries that have prevented him from sniffing the major leagues since 2023, Naughton is reportedly fully healthy for 2026.

Naughton could help the Cardinals bullpen down the stretch in 2026.

#BSOHL alert: Packy Naughton says he is fully healthy and set up for a regular spring program for the first time since 2023. Don’t sleep on him as a candidate for the second lefty slot in the bullpen. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 10, 2026

After a 2022 season that saw Naughton pitch to a mediocre 4.78 ERA but a more promising 3.14 FIP in 32 innings, the Cardinals were hoping he could provide a consistent lefty option out of the bullpen for 2023. Unfortunately, on April 7, he tore his left flexor tendon and required surgery, which ended his season. About a year later, Naughton was ready to roll again, but on July 5, 2024, he tore the same tendon as well as a few ligaments, and he underwent Tommy John surgery, which knocked him out for the rest of that season and for 2025.

All of that lost time led to Naughton's disappearance from the Cardinals' reliever conversations over the past couple of seasons, and left-handers such as JoJo Romero, John King and Matthew Liberatore became more prominent names in the bullpen. But now, after dabbling in real estate during his extended layoff from baseball, Naughton appears prepared to contribute to the team if he's called upon this season.

Romero looks to serve as the Cardinals' primary southpaw out of the bullpen, with new acquisition Justin Bruihl pitching in as another option, which is likely to leave Naughton starting the season in Triple-A. However, Romero has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, and if he isn't dealt before the season, it's likely that the Cardinals will send off Romero at the trade deadline to a team looking for left-handed bullpen help. That would provide a clear avenue for Naughton to return to the major leagues and attempt to prove that he belongs at the highest level.

Naughton should be one of the first relief pitchers on call if Romero is traded or an injury strikes. The 29-year-old has traveled a long and frustrating path in his return to action, but if he can put his injury woes behind him, Naughton could emerge as a useful left-handed weapon and one of the Cardinals' feel-good stories for 2026.