Former Cardinal Tommy Edman wins his second World Series championship

The 2025 MLB season has finally come to a close. The Los Angeles Dodgers won an 11th-inning thriller in Game 7 to win their second consecutive championship. This also marks the ninth title in franchise history, moving the Dodgers into a tie for third place. The Cardinals sit just above them with 11 titles, while the New York Yankees remain in first with 27.

A title for Los Angeles also means a title for former Cardinal Tommy Edman. At last year’s trade deadline, the Cardinals dealt Tommy Edman to the Dodgers in a three-team deal, acquiring Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde from the White Sox. While neither Fedde nor Pham is with the Cardinals anymore, Edman has made the most of his time in Los Angeles.

Tommy Edman is now a two-time World Series champion

Last postseason, Edman was a clutch performer for the Dodgers, coming through with his bat in so many big moments. Last year’s playoff run saw Edman deliver 14 RBIs across three different series. He also won the NLCS MVP award. Against the Yankees in the World Series, Edman fared well, hitting .294 in five games with one home run. That performance earned him a five-year $74 million contract extension, which he signed to remain in Los Angeles.

Despite struggling in this year’s World Series, Edman still delivered for the Dodgers. In the National League Championship series, Edman went 5-for-15 with three RBIs. The World Series saw Edman bat .160, but his defensive versatility benefited Dave Roberts down the stretch. Moving Edman from second base to centerfield allowed an open spot in the lineup for Miguel Rojas, who came through huge in Game 7.

After spending five seasons in St. Louis to begin his career, posting 17.1 WAR and winning a Gold Glove, Edman’s hustle and personality made him a Cardinals fan favorite. Although he did not capture a championship as a member of the Redbirds, fans will be happy to see Edman hoist the World Series trophy for a second time. Now, Cardinals fans will turn their attention to the offseason as they await the first winter with new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom.