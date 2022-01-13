Former Cardinal Tommy Edman signs massive deal with World Series champion Dodgers

It was only a matter of time before Tommy Edman got paid, and boy did the Los Angeles Dodgers reward him for his postseason heroics!

The former St. Louis Cardinals' utility man received a five-year, $74 million extension with the Dodgers, the club whom the Cardinals sent Edman to at this year's deadline in the Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham three-team deal with the Chicago White Sox. Edman had an incredible run with the Cardinals over the past few years and was a perfect fit with the Dodgers on their championship run.

Edman brings immense value to a team with his incredible versatility and ability to mash left-handed pitching. Edman can play great defense in center field, shortstop, second base, third base, and even the corner outfield positions. It is no surprise that the Dodgers wanted to keep him around long-term, as they've always valued versatile players like Chris Taylor, Max Muncy, and Kike Hernandez.

The extension talks were first reported earlier this week, and clearly the two sides were able to figure out a number quickly that worked for both sides. Edman's $14.8 million AAV is a substantial rate for the Dodgers long-term and just goes to show you what the Cardinals would have been looking to bid for Edman to remain with the club long-term.

If it were not for the emergence of Masyn Winn and Brendan Donovan over the last few years, I think there is a good chance the Cardinals would have been looking to give Edman a similar deal. While Edman still could have had a role with the Cardinals long-term even with Donovan, Winn, and other middle infield and center field options on the roster, the Cardinals thought it was best to leverage his trade value at this past deadline to acquire some cost-controlled pitching in Erick Fedde and a bat in Tommy Pham.

The deal was lauded by the industry at the time for both the Cardinals and the Dodgers, and while St. Louis fell off in the second half and missed the playoffs, Edman was one of the key reasons to the Dodgers winning it all this year, including being named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player.

Edman will likely continue to flex his versatility muscles with the Dodgers over the coming years, and they now know they have a player they can confidently start at six different positions as needed. That is huge for any team, especially one that is constantly looking to make room for stars. Edman allows them to open up positions whenever they see an opening to add talent, whether that is through free agency, trade, or a young prospect ready to make the squad.

Edman was trending toward a full-time center field role with the Cardinals in 2024 but never saw the field due to setbacks with his offseason wrist surgery. The club would have been much better in 2024 had he been healthy and may have even made the playoffs if they got a full season out of him. I was always a bit curious about what Edman's long-term outlook with the club would look like, which is why I always felt like they would eventually move him in a trade before he hit free agency.

Good for Tommy Edman and his family for getting a massive extension from a team in the state he grew up in! Edman should look forward to being a part of a World Series contender for years to come.