Concern grows as former Cardinals top prospect has tumbled down multiple levels

The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2026 season on a fact-finding mission for many players on their roster. Their great start to the campaign has not adjusted that overall plan, but it has made fans more open to the team waiting on promotions for some of their upper-level prospects.

One such prospect who was running out of time to provide positive answers to the organization is former comp pick and top prospect Tink Hence. Since being with the Cardinals since being drafted in 2020, Hence has been near the top of the organization's prospect rankings while also checking in on multiple Top 100 lists around the league. Even with his slender build, the prep righty touted a power fastball and great command and looked to be on his way to be the next pitching development success for the team.

Cardinals prospect Tink Hence is trending the wrong direction after yet another setback.

So far in his professional career, Tink Hence has faced an array of injuries as he tried to work his way up the organizational ladder as a starter. His smooth mechanics had him ticketed for a rotation spot in the future, but the list of maladies has forced the Cardinals to rework that plan and shifted Hence to the bullpen this season, especially after he continued to struggle during Spring Training. The idea was the lighter workload and shorter appearances would keep the righty healthy and streamline his progress to the big leagues, but that plan has once again been put on hold.

According to Derrick Goold and the Cardinals' transactions page, Hence was sent to the FCL Cardinals from Memphis in order to get things sorted out. The move to the bullpen has not helped the lanky righty progress up the ladder as he has pitched eight games and walked nine batters across 8.1 innings. Along with the command issues, Hence also saw his velocity dip down to 91.5mph with his fastball, down from 94.5 mph last season and a further drop from his stuff that could touch the upper 90s. The move from Triple-A to the developmental league is a major disappointment, but it is necessary because of his spot on the 40-man roster. Goold explains that his roster status prevents him from being placed on the development list, so the move to the FCL will allow him to work on his mechanics and health in low-stress environments.

As part of the reliever shuffling today the #stlcards sent RHP Tink Hence to Complex League club.



Some context is important: As member of 40, Hence cannot go on development list, so the way to get him work outside of games, on the side without stressing MEM bullpen is this move. pic.twitter.com/mcEOJr3ZDd — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 30, 2026

What the new plan is for Hence is unknown at this point, but the shuffling likely means he will be working on the side more often than in games for the time being. For now, an injury has not been disclosed by the Cardinals, so this may just be an effort to reset the mind and body in the hopes he can right the ship before things got worse. As the team continues to be careful with Hence, they will likely keep him out of game action until they have the chance to work on him on the side. Whether he is in the bullpen or as a starter, the 2026 season is shaping up to be another lost season for the former top prospect. It is an unfortunate development for now, but the Cardinals will do whatever they can to get some value out of Hence and hope they can fix something while he is in the FCL.