Cardinals vs. Royals rain delay: Details, updates on when game will start

Vibes couldn't be higher with the St. Louis Cardinals team right now, and while manager Oliver Marmol is providing free tickets for fans who want to come to the ballpark for the rest of the weekend series, first pitch on Saturday is currently under a delay.

With rain expected to hit Busch Stadium prior to first pitch, they decided to put the game on a delay for now, and we'll provide updates on the situation below as more information is made available.

When will the Cardinals-Royals game start?

No official start time has been given for the Cardinals' contest against the Kansas City Royals, but that will be updated as more information is made available.

The Cardinals walked off the Royals last night to take game one of the series, but most of the attention has been on the "Tarps Off" section, where fans decided to take off their shirts last night, twirl them in the air, and fill Busch Stadium with chants and songs for innings on end as the club took down the Royals in extra innings. The atmosphere was incredible, and it sparked manager Oliver Marmol to provide free tickets for fans today and tomorrow to keep those good times rolling.

Kyle Leahy is set to face off against lefty Noah Cameron, who was a rumored trade chip that the Royals were apparently offering for Brendan Donovan over the offseason. Cameron has been bad this season with a 5.55 ERA thus far, and the Cardinals decided to give lefty JJ Wetherholt an off day, the first he's had since the Detroit series early in the year.

Leahy's results have been a mixed bag this year. He struggles to go deep into ballgames, but there have been a few starts where he's posted a really nice five innings and then handed the game over to the Cardinals' bullpen.

If you're interested in making it to today's game for free when it starts, you can find more information about claiming those tickets that Marmol bought for fans here. Let's hope they are able to get this game rolling today, as it would be such a shame not to capitalize on the momentum they have built.