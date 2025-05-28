Cardinals vs. Orioles rain delay: Details, updates on when game will restart

This story has been updated with details regarding the official start time for the Cardinals-Orioles game.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get back on track this evening after dropping their first game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles, but once again, the weather is getting in the way of another ballgame for the Redbirds.

The game between the Cardinals and Orioles on Wednesday has been put in a rain delay. We will update with details as we hear more.

When will the Cardinals-Orioles game start?

The Cardinals and Orioles game is set to begin at 6:05 p.m. Central time.

The Cardinals have been red hot as of late, rising to a record of 31-24 on the season and right in the thick of the National League Central and Wild Card races. The National League is strong this year, so the club will need to keep things up all summer long if they want to get into the postseason this year.

The Cardinals dropped game one of the series on Monday by a score of 5-2, as Dylan Carlson hit a three-run home run to give Baltimore the cushion needed to secure a victory. The Redbirds literally battled back on Tuesday though, as after falling behind 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Masyn Winn tied the game with a RBI single to left field in the top of the seventh, with Nolan Arenado giving the Cardinals a lead on a solo home run in the top of the eighth.

The Cardinals were able to extend their lead after that, thanks to back-to-back triples from Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, followed by another RBI single from Winn to get to our final score of 7-4 on the day. If the Cardinals win the series finale, they'll move to eight games over .500 going into their weekend series in Texas, an incredible mark considering where expectations were going into the season.

It's clear the young talent and great record have caught the attention of the front office, as John Mozeliak and his front office seem to be considering scenarios where they add to the club at this year's deadline, accelerating their timeline back into contention several years sooner than expected. Sure, they hoped they would surprise people this year, but no one thought they would be this good so far.

We'll keep you updated on the rain delay and when the game is set to start as we get more information.