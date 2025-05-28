John Mozeliak sees a path for the Cardinals to accelerate their timeline

While there have been a number of decisions that confused St. Louis Cardinals fans this offseason, John Mozeliak has been clear and held true, to at least one thing: This year would be defined by the play of their young talent. And if the Cardinals' youngsters continue to carry the club into contention as the summer wears on, then the future may be now for this ascending club.

Most of us saw 2025 through the lens of the verbiage that Mozeliak and the Cardinals brass used to open the offseason - a reset. That buzzword eventually morphed into a "transition" year. The Cardinals' actions backed this up, cutting spending significantly, forecasting the coming leadership change to Chaim Bloom in 2026, and (mostly) clearing the way for their young talent to play every day.

Those words and actions didn't exactly inspire confidence in the fanbase regarding their near-term viability as a contender. The Cardinals seemed to overachieve in 2024, scraping and clawing their way to 83 wins despite their play indicating they were more like a mid-70s win team. Letting their free agents walk while not bringing in any support (outside of Phil Maton) made it seem likely that regression was coming in the standings...unless their young talent popped.

Popped it has. And that's opening the door for the Cardinals to accelerate their timeline, according to Mozeliak.

If the young talent continues to make the Cardinals competitive in 2025, the front office and ownership may speed up expectations and investment in the club

In Derrick Goold's story over at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Mozeliak left the door open for a vastly different handling of this year's deadline than we initially thought.

“Given the couple of years we’ve had, having good vibes around the ballpark is also important,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on Tuesday afternoon at Oriole Park. “We went into this year with an understanding this was going to be about opportunity for players and depending on what they do with it would determine our next steps, right? So when you think about how the public had us as sellers — whether it was selling this offseason or selling at the trade deadline."



“It might look a little different based on how we’re playing.”

We've speculated for weeks now that not only may the Cardinals not sell at the deadline, but they may even be a team that adds to their roster. But as Goold implied in the piece, and what seems to have a lot of logical backing as you consider the circumstances, is the possibility that the Cardinals may see an opening to invest in this club in the near future,

If you remember back in spring training, Mozeliak stated that he believed the Cardinals would return to their prior levels of spending under Bloom's leadership, but he stated 2027, 2028, or even 2029 as the years that the young talent may be good enough to correlate with an increase in spending.

Well, if this current young core is producing, with more talent on the way, and Bloom getting his hands on player development since last offseason and taking over control of the organization in a few months, why wait to spend? Again, the play of the young talent this year and their place in the standings will dictate whether or not that timeline is accelerated.

So, as the month of May nears its end, the month and a half of baseball may impact how the Cardinals operate for years to come. Rather than a soft reboot that some may even have called a rebuild, the Cardinals may have truly used the offseason to reset their payroll and roster of veteran talent, use this season to transition to both a young core and new leadership, and embrace this new era of Cardinals baseball before Mozeliak is done with his job.

There's plenty of time for that newfound optimism to fade, but for now, the door is opening to an exciting shift in direction for the Cardinals starting as soon as later this summer.